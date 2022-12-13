NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a compact five-game slate Tuesday night, and although there are several big names sporting injury designations, the majority appear to have a good chance of taking the floor. There are also an abundance of players with elite DFS ceilings, which should make for an especially intriguing night of lineup construction.

Slate Overview

For a modestly sized ledger, Tuesday features plenty of intriguing matchups that are expected to all be competitive. As of Tuesday morning, there isn't a spread larger than six points, and three of the five contests have a projected total of over 230 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, LAL (back): PROBABLE

Davis is expected to continue playing through his lower-back tightness and handle his usual robust role.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): PROBABLE

James is expected to continue playing through his mild ankle soreness and handle his usual robust role.

Devin Booker, PHO (hamstring): OUT

In Booker's absence, Dario Saric could remain in the starting five while the usage of the remainder of the first unit should be elevated.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Fox sits out a third straight game, Davion Mitchell should remain in the starting five.

Jrue Holiday, MIL (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Holiday were to sit out, George Hill and Jevon Carter would likely handle the majority of point guard minutes, while Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo would see even more usage than usual.

Other notable injuries:

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): PROBABLE

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (groin): OUT

Draymond Green, GSW (ankle): PROBABLE

Brandon Ingram, NOP (toe): OUT

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (foot): OUT

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Anthony Davis ($12,000), Joel Embiid ($11,800), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600), Jayson Tatum ($10,600) and LeBron James ($10,400).

Davis has eclipsed 70 FD points three times in his last four games that weren't abbreviated due to injury, and he's scored no less than 52.9 in nine straight such outings.

Embiid just put up 72.9 FD points versus the Hornets on Sunday and has scored 55.9 in five of his last six games overall, and he's actually displayed improved production since James Harden returned to action.

Antetokounmpo could potentially take the floor without Jrue Holiday as already mentioned, and he checks in having fallen just short of scoring 50 FD points in five of the last six games.

Tatum has been in a funk over his last three games, with his 36.7 percent shooting from the field during that span leading to a trio of tallies of under 40 FD points. However, he could be primed for a resurgence in what may be a high-scoring, wire-to-wire affair against the Lakers.

James has scored over 50 FD points in two of his last three, and although he's seemingly ceded the mantle of linchpin of the Lakers' offense to AD, he's still averaging 48 FD points per contest.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,900)

Curry may have a chance to avoid Holiday's defense Tuesday, a factor that should make him very popular.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($9,800)

Williamson has scored over 50 FD points in five of his last seven while stepping up his contributions in the absence of Brandon Ingram (toe), which should continue to keep the big man in plenty of lineups.

James Harden, PHI ($9,700)

Harden has returned from his extended absence due to a foot injury with a pair of tallies of greater than 50 FD points in his first three games, which should certainly help make him a popular high-end play.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,900)

Brown had scored 42.9 to 67 FD points in the five games prior to an efficient but more modest performance versus the Clippers on Monday (32.8 FD points in 29 minutes).

Deandre Ayton, PHO ($8,600)

Ayton scored 47.8 FD points two games ago and 51.9 in the first game of Devin Booker's absence Sunday, and he should remain very popular with Booker out again Tuesday.

Key Values

Mikal Bridges, PHO at HOU ($6,400)

Speaking of players capable of benefitting from Booker's absence, Bridges certainly fits the bill as well at a very appealing mid-range salary. The talented wing is now shooting a career-best 42.7 percent from three-point range and put up 42.5 FD points against the Pelicans in Sunday's overtime loss. Bridges took a whopping 13 three-point attempts in that game while helping making up for Booker's long-range presence, and he could be in prime position to thrive again versus a Rockets team allowing the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.5) and 40.1 percent three-point shooting to the position.

Jordan Poole, GSW at MIL ($6,400)

Poole is slated to remain in the starting five Tuesday in place of Andrew Wiggins, a role that he's parlayed into averages of 25.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 36.1 FD points during the four games he's filled in for his teammate thus far. Poole is averaging an encouragingly elevated 18.5 shot attempts per contest as well, and he now faces a Bucks team that's given up 48.7 percent shooting, including 38.6 percent from three-point range, to small forwards.

Jabari Smith, HOU vs. PHO ($5,800)

Smith has been on an encouraging run that's seen him average 27.4 FD points per contest over his last 15 games on averages of 13.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest. The rookie is shooting an impressive 39.3 percent from three-point range on an average of 5.9 shots from behind the arc per contest in that span, and he notably posted 30.2 FD points over 30 minutes against these same Suns in one of those outings. Phoenix is allowing 47.1 percent shooting overall to power forwards, along with 45.7 FD points per contest to the position in the last seven.

