NBA DFS Picks - FanDuel Lineup Plays, Strategy for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Slate Overview

There are a lot of competitive games today, with no double-digit spreads. We also have an explosive matchup between the Kings and Lakers with an absurd 245.0 over/under and a modest -2.5 spread in favor of Sacramento. That game will be heavily targeted.

Injury Situations to Monitor

LeBron James (ankle) is questionable.

Kawhi Leonard (rest) may not play.

Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable.

Kevin Porter (foot) is questionable.

Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable.

Elite Players

There are six players with $10,000+ salaries: Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant. Julius Randle isn't far behind at $9,900.

Jokic will be a much stronger play if Gobert, who is questionable, sits. James and Sabonis will be hot plays, given their matchup's 245.0 over/under. SGA is also in a soft matchup against the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers. Doncic is going up against the Hawks, who have a mediocre defense. Morant is facing the third-best defense in the league in Cleveland, so he might have the lowest roster rate of the elite players.

Expected Chalk

As mentioned, LeBron James and Sabonis will be highly rostered in the fast-paced matchup. Alperen Sengun should also garner plenty of looks after popping off for 33 points, 15 boards, six assists and four blocks in his last game. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and TJ McConnell will continue to see high roster rates. With Donovan Mitchell out, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will be popular plays. The same goes for Terance Mann and Norman Powell if both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sit.

Key Values

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($7,600) vs. Thunder

McConnell is coming off a career-high 29 points against the Bucks, where he also chipped in nine assists, five rebounds and three steals for 56.5 fantasy points. He continues to play well with Haliburton out, averaging 43 FP across the past four games. His salary is getting a bit high, but so is his floor.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($8,100) vs. Thunder

Turner is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, and he's improved his rebounding. Plus, he should see more shot attempts with Haliburton out. Today, he faces the weak Thunder frontcourt, setting him up for a big game. He's posted at least 34 FP in seven straight appearances, averaging 22.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.7 assists during this stretch.

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($5,200) vs. Grizzlies

With Donovan Mitchell sidelined, LeVert should step into a much bigger role. In the five games Mitchell has missed, LeVert sees a +8.4 FP increase per game, averaging 21.2 FP. At $5,200, it's hard to ignore his upside despite Memphis' impressive defense.

More value will open up if players like Rudy Gobert or LeBron James miss today's games. Make sure to check RotoWire's player news updates to get the latest analysis on DFS options.

