NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, December 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel typically excludes the early games on Sunday, and this week is no different. Their main slate is a six-game offering that tips off at 6:00 p.m. EST, a convenient spot for those enjoying NFL action during the day.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Sunday's slate is packed with considerable offensive firepower as the majority of matchups are clocking a projected total of at least 230, with the Bulls-Kings recording O/U numbers between 237.5 and 238.5. I'm also a fan of the tight spread and projected total for Lakers-Wizards, a game that contains several chalk elites worth considering.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Below are some of the more recent and significant injury scenarios we're looking at for Sunday's slate.

LAL LeBron James (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Seeing an injury designation for James and Anthony Davis is nothing new. While both successfully suited up Friday, James' injury struggles are slightly more concerning. His ankle soreness could keep him out Sunday, and I like Troy Brown ($4,100) as a reasonable pivot if he can't go.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Haliburton has played through the pain, but his recent results show a significant regression and it might be in the Pacers' best interest to sit him. Although a scratch is unlikely, it might be smart to give Andrew Nembhard ($4,800) some additional exposure in your tournament builds.

POR Josh Hart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Hart has a shot to play on the tail end of this back-to-back, but I would pivot to Justise Winslow ($5,600) if he's sidelined.

BOS Marcus Smart (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

This injury popped up Saturday, and it could carry into Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon ($5,100) would be my preferred pivot if the Celtics sit Smart on consecutive days.

ELITE PLAYERS

As previously stated, I like the production potential for the Lakers and Wizards. So obviously, Anthony Davis ($10,800) and LeBron James ($10,400) are in my sights. Since Lebron's status is slightly up in the air, I'm inclined to give Davis more exposure in this spot. Another team worth considering is the Grizzlies against Detroit, where I like Ja Morant's ($9,900) salary alongside a projected total of 230.5.

Another route to take while spending up would involve the Nets, who face a tough Boston squad. Kevin Durant ($10,400) and Kyrie Irving ($8,100) should bring their best in this matchup.

Also consider: Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,400) @ BRO, DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,600) @ SAC

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($7,800) @ SAC

I already identified this matchup as a spot to target. And though Vucevic is only eligible at one position, I like his double-double potential against the Kings. Anthony Davis offers you a bit more flexibility with PF eligibility, but you're getting Vucevic at a huge discount for what could be similar production.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,600) vs. LAL

Sure, it's been a while since we've seen Kuzma in a Laker uniform, but he tends to bring it against his former team. He hasn't faced the Lakers since March, but he dropped a nifty 23/7 line on them in that outing, and you can find several other examples of his success against James and Davis if you dig deep enough. I'll gladly play the mini-revenge scenario in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,300) @ SAC

I'll continue to hammer the high projected total here. Even already having identified two other starters for consideration, LaVine's salary is too attractive to pass up. He's been on a nice recent run of production with four consecutive games of 20-plus points, and his secondary contributions have vaulted all four of those into the mid-30 FDFP range. If LaVine can hit a similar total Sunday, he'll be right at 5x value relative to current salary.

Dillon Brooks, MEM ($6,000) @ DET

We like this spot for Memphis, and this is a less expensive way to get involved - though I probably wouldn't stack Morant and Brooks. Brooks can quickly rack up points and offers spectacular upside with a peak of 46.8 FDFP this season. Matching 5x salary with 30 FDFP is certainly reasonable, and the decent projected total and corresponding matchup hint he could go well north of that number.

Also consider: Myles Turner, IND ($7,700) @ SAC

VALUE PLAYS

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,600) @ SAC

As long as Mathurin remains below 6k, it's hard to see a scenario where he doesn't receive significant exposure. The Pacers still prefer his sixth-man role, but it's inconsequential due to his current average of 28 minutes. Solid scoring and decent secondary numbers result in decent fantasy totals, and Mathurin has averaged 26.5 FDFP from his past five appearances.

Kevin Love, CLE ($4,900) @ NYK

Love has returned to action with his thumb taped, and there's ample opportunity for him with Jarrett Allen still on the sidelines. The Cavs will need size inside against Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. And while Evan Mobley ($7,500) will still be in line for a decent line, Love's height, size and opportunity make him an excellent value target.

T.J. Warren, BRO ($3,700) vs. BOS

Warren only logged 17 minutes in his first game back, and I liked what I saw. It's great to see players like Warren and John Wall get another shot at contributing, and it's easy to forget how dominant the former was prior to fracturing his foot. There's a chance for increased minutes with Ben Simmons out for at least a week, and Warren might be worth the risk at this rock-bottom salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.