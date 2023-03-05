NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday's slate consists of seven games, with the first set of contests tipping off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus co Wdes .

Orlando is going to keep the usually-speedy pace of Portland down tonight, so it's actually the Jazz-Thunder matchup that wins the over-under crown and that one is well represented in our endorsements.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - OUT

Markkanen will be held out of Sunday. The promotion of Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji during Collin Sexton's injury has moved Jordan Clarkson ($6,900) to a familiar sixth-man role, and we should see a lot more of him with Markkanen out.

SAN Keldon Johnson (foot) - OUT

SAN Malaki Branham (back) - OUT

Johnson will miss another game with the foot injury. Keita Bates-Diop ($5,300) produced 32 FDFPs last time out and should be a reliable pivot for the Spurs, especially given Branham's absence.

BOS Robert Williams (hamstring) - OUT

BOS Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Brogdon being out would be good news for those who click on Derrick White ($5,700). Though Williams' replacement is pretty clear-cut, Grant Williams ($4,700) should see the biggest difference in his bottom line.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Deni Avdija (illness) - OUT

WAS Monte Morris (back) - OUT

The Wizards are on the second game of a back-to-back, and I don't have a pivot I'm especially fond of despite all the absences. I'm OK with Delon Wright ($6,000) as a budget option, but my interest ends there aside from the usual starters.

MEM Ja Morant (suspension) - OUT

Tyus Jones ($6,000) should be the starter while the NBA continues their investigation.

ELITE PLAYERS

We've got five players with salaries above 10k for Sunday's slate, but I'm going to take Damian Lillard ($11,000) due to his reliable floor and the soft game against the Magic. I wouldn't blame anyone for looking to Giannis, Tatum, SGA or Kawhi, but I believe Lillard is the best option if you spend up.

With Kuzma potentially absent, it might be a good night to fire up Bradley Beal ($8,300) against the Bucks as he'll be needed to absorb some missing offensive output. I also think Mikal Bridges ($8,400) will be worth a risk against the Hornets.

Also consider: Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,000) @ LAC

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jerami Grant, POR ($7,700) @ ORL

Grant's salary is getting up there, but his dual eligibility is too good to pass up in this matchup. He's produced four consecutive huge efforts and gave Orlando the business with 35 FDFPs back in January. 40 is totally doable here, with something in the high 30s as the sweet spot.

Brook Lopez, MIL ($7,000) @ WAS

Lopez isn't a name I usually mention much, but one only needs to look at his history against the Wizards to know why he's on the list Sunday. He managed one of the best games of his career against Washington in early January with a 21/12 line that included six blocks. Kristaps Porzingis also had a decent showing that night, but it was overshadowed by Lopez's 60 FDFPs. You can only roster Lopez at center, and I think he's a better call than a slightly more expensive Nic Claxton ($7,200).

Bobby Portis, MIL ($6,200) @ WAS

We already promoted Lopez, but someone like Portis needs to step up with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton both off their game. The snap of the win streak is going to make the Bucks especially motivated in this back-to-back. And since Portis only logged 17 minutes against Philly, he should carry a bigger role against the Wizards.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($6,000) vs. CHA

I think Johnson will be key to keeping the Nets above water, and it's hard to fade him after his impressive three-game run. He's exceeded 5x value for this salary in all three of those outings, and it'll be difficult for the Hornets to find a way to stop him - especially if he gets hot from the perimeter.

VALUE PLAYS

The pivots from our injury report are especially good for Sunday's slate, so I recommend starting there when seeking budget options.

Xavier Tillman, MEM ($5,700) @ LAC

While we already endorsed Jaren Jackson, Steven Adams' absence should also open things up for Tillman. With Ja Morant out, the Grizzlies will need to dominate the interior to keep pace with the Clippers - who may have to play without Ivica Zubac. Tillman's dual eligibility saves him, as I doubt I would invest in him at the sole center slot.

Tre Jones, SAN ($5,700) @ HOU

Jones actually leads the team in usage percentage when Keldon Johnson is off the floor, and he's experienced great success against Houston this season. His designation at point guard only somewhat limits his viability, but I have no problem with him filling one of my two PG slots.

Ochai Agbaji, UTA ($3,900) @ OKC

It was only a matter of time before the Jazz let Agbaji loose. I've seen the rookie play live and he's a special player with a bright future in the league. He's played sparingly this season, but his usage has spiked of late. I expect Jordan Clarkson to be on the floor tonight, but there's an opportunity for Agbaji while Collin Sexton is sidelined. There's definitely variance here, but he doesn't need to do much to match 5x value at this salary.

