NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a six-game slate on tap to begin the week, and our best recommendations for FanDue's contests are below. The first tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET, so let's get cracking!

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The BKN/IND game looks promising, but I'm taking a contrarian route and giving Charlotte a bit more attention against a Boston team that could be without two key playmakers. The MEM/DET clunker is anyone's guess, but you will probably be able to find some contrarian options there. I'm also a fan of New Orleans options against Phoenix.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jaylen Brown (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford ($5,900) is the top pivot for Porzingis, and Sam Hauser ($4,800) will step in for Brown if he is out.

DET Cade Cunningham (injury management) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Marcus Sasser (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Monitor Cunningham's status leading up to game lock, as Malachi Flynn ($4,600) should be an excellent budget play, especially if Sasser misses as well.

POR SEVERAL ABSENCES

Jerami Grant (hamstring) and Justin Minaya (back) have doubtful tags, and every other usual starter is out, aside from Scoot Henderson ($6,500) and Deandre Ayton ($8,000). I can't get behind Ayton's salary tonight, and Henderson might be the only dependable add for the Trail Blazers tonight.

MEM SEVERAL ABSENCES

The team is shutting Desmond Bane (back) down tonight as the Grizzlies send out another rag-tag group. Now that Luke Kennard ($4,700) is back, I'm inclined to give him a shot at this lower salary, but GG Jackson ($6,000) and Jaren Jackson ($8,400) will remain the most dependable options on the roster. A good budget consideration could be Brandon Clarke ($5,000), who is active after missing most of the season.

ELITE PLAYERS

Jayson Tatum ($10,600) and Dejounte Murray ($10,500) are the only players above 10k for Monday's slate, and I think Tatum will be usable if Brown and Porzingis are sidelined against Charlotte. Murray should also warrant some exposure, and he may be overlooked after Bogdan Bogdanovic ($7,400) limited Murray's output in the previous game.

I like the Pelicans stars against Phoenix, so I'll have a liberal dose of Zion Williamson ($9,200) and CJ McCollum ($8,400) amid Brandon Ingram's extended absence. Kevin Durant ($9,800) and Devin Booker ($9,500) are also fine, but the salaries are better for New Orleans. I would give a bit of exposure to Booker, who might see a lower rostership.

You also can't go wrong with DeMar DeRozan ($8,600), who had a very impressive March and should continue to excel as the Bulls push for a Play-In spot.

Also consider: Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($9,200) vs. BKN

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,500) @ IND

This game has the highest projected total of the night, and I think Bridges' upside is still a great value at this salary. The Nets have no hope of catching up in the East, but we aren't in the bench-clearing phase yet. The team wants to prove the merit of the current core, and Bridges remains the second-best scoring option for them. Cam Thomas ($8,000) is just a bit too expensive for Monday, although he's a fine option.

Trey Murphy, NOP ($6,700) vs. PHX

Murphy has been an effective placeholder for Brandon Ingram, and I expect the former to play a major role after posting his first double-double of the season a few days ago. While a triple-stack of the Pelicans isn't a great idea, you can use him if you choose to move away from Williamson or McCollum.

Nick Richards, CHA ($5,600) vs. BOS

I like Richards as a contrarian center if Porzingis is out as expected. He has a youth and size advantage over Al Horford, which will be a major factor in Richards' favor if Porzingis takes a seat. Keep an eye on Boston's starting lineup, and if Porzngis is a scratch, employ Richards liberally for value

Vasilije Micic, CHA ($5,600) vs. BOS

It might be foolish to load up on Charlotte, but there's abundant value to be found. Micic has proven to be an effective dime-dropper, unseating Tre Mann as the floor general over the past few weeks. He's managed two double-doubles over his past three games, a milestone that's hard to find in this salary range.

Also consider: Dalano Banton, POR ($6,800) @ ORL

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.