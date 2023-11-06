NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a massive slate on tap for Monday, and the action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET with four games to begin the 12-game schedule.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The Spurs and Pacers command the highest projected total of the evening, while Sacramento and Houston have the distinction of the lowest total. We did not load up on any particular team in our endorsements, but I would research Brooklyn, Denver and Atlanta to go beyond what we've provided in our recommendations.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for [day]. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) - OUT

SGA will miss another game Monday, leaving Cason Wallace ($4,200) with another start. He scored 13 points in his first career start and might be a good selection against the Hawks.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT

Fox will return soon, but Davion Mitchell ($5,300) will staff the point guard position for the Kings.

NOP CJ McCollum (lung) - OUT

McCollum had the same injury in 2021 and missed six weeks, so the Pelicans will probably do some tinkering before settling on an everyday starter. Jordan Hawkins ($4,200) has the best value of the group vying for time, especially at this salary.

DEN Jamal Murray (hamstring) - OUT

Reggie Jackson ($4,200) is your direct pivot here, and he has the potential to be one of the best values on Monday's slate.

ORL Markelle Fultz (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Cole Anthony ($5,800) would be a good pivot if the Magic keep Fultz off the floor.

ELITE PLAYERS

Seven players have five-figure salaries for Monday's slate. Of the group, Nikola Jokic ($11,800) would be my top selection against the Celtics. The centers drop off considerably after the top six, so I'm inclined to spend up. In that case, Joel Embiid ($12,000) is also acceptable, especially if Daniel Gafford (ankle) is unable to suit up.

The only player at 9k and above that reads as a must-add for me is below that threshold. Trae Young ($8,800) should have room to move against the Thunder, who will be without SGA and are very exploitable without him in the lineup.

Also consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL ($10,300) @ BKN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTH?ER TARGETS

Julius Randle, NYK ($7,800) vs. LAC

We should see an increase in shot volume if RJ Barrett (knee) misses again, and the veteran is always a double-double threat. The matchup in the paint is decent, and although I am not a big fan of Randle's limited eligibility, I think he is an excellent addition at this salary point.

Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,600) vs. MIL

Bridges' salary is still conspicuously low, so I will gladly grab him here against the Bucks, who have fared poorly on defense against opposing wings. They rank 27th with an average of 24.8 points allowed versus Bridges' position, and his dual eligibility allows us four spots for him.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($7,500) vs. UTA

DeRozan's exposure tends to fade in big slates, so I like him as a contrarian forward against the Jazz. Like Milwaukee, Utah has also struggled against high-scoring players on the wing. Although Zach LaVine's success will always have some correlation to DeRozan's results, there should be enough to go around for both players in this spot.

Jrue Holiday, BOS ($7,000) @ MIN

Although Holiday's salary is creeping up to a less acceptable level, I still think FanDuel is pricing him too low. I would increase exposure to him if Derrick White (personal) misses another game, but he's a viable add either way. Since a slow opening game, Holiday's numbers have been rock-solid and viable at this salary.

Zach Collins, SAS ($6,600) @ IND

I didn't expect much from Collins this season, but his recent numbers have been surprising. I wouldn't be surprised if Collins has one percent rostership, and based on his recent outings, you have a shot at double-double numbers against the Pacers. I'm also a big fan of his dual eligibility, as we will have already filled the center spot by now.

Also consider: Chet Holmgren, OKC ($8,000) vs. ATL

VALUE PLAYS

There's ample value in the injury section, with Wallace and Jackson headlining as the best pivots. Here are a few more budget options worth considering.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,400) @ DET

Thompson looked fine Sunday after being a question mark against Cleveland. Since this is a back-to-back game, Thompson's status will be worth monitoring. If he misses, you should able to find some Warriors deeper in the rotation worth rostering.

Bruce Brown, IND ($5,300) vs. SAS

I'm not one to roster Brown, but he keeps getting it done as a fixture in Indiana's starting lineup. This is also a soft matchup against the Spurs, so I'll give Brown the green light at this favorable salary.

Kira Lewis, NOP ($3,600) @ DEN

I mentioned Hawkins already, but Lewis should also have an impact with McCollum (lung) out, and his price is just way too low relative to his potential impact. The Nuggets will also be without Jamal Murray (hamstring) tonight, making Denver's backcourt more vulnerable.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.