NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 1

The NBA's yo-yo schedule continues Saturday with a second two-game schedule in the last three days, following Friday's massive 13-game ledger. Fortunately, the injury report is exceedingly light in terms of noteworthy potential short-term absences, keeping an already modest player pool viable.

Slate Overview

The two home teams, the Heat and Pelicans, are one and 2.5-point favorites, respectively, on FanDuel Sportsbook as of early Saturday. Then, the one game with a projected total on the board, the Dallas-Miami clash, has an unappealingly low 218.5-point projected total.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Bam Adebayo, MIA (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Adebayo were to sit out, Cody Zeller and Omer Yurtseven would likely handle the majority of center duties.

Other notable injuries:

Paul George, LAC (leg): OUT

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Eric Gordon, LAC (hip): OUT

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,100) and Kawhi Leonard ($10,100).

Doncic has recently been a bit below his usually elite standards with 45.4 and 47 FD points in the last two games, but he'd put up 56 to 74.4 FD points in the previous three contests. He also put up 58.9 FD points across 38 minutes in his previous meeting with Miami.

Leonard played just 17 minutes on Friday night against the Grizzlies, but it was by design, and he's been cleared for a full workload for Saturday's game.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Brandon Ingram, NOP ($9,700)

Ingram has scored between 55.3 and 61.2 FD points in three of his past five games, with the low end of that range coming against the same Clippers squad he'll face Saturday.

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($9,400)

Butler has been under 30 FD points in his last two games, but he's flashed a ceiling north of 60 FD points and could take the floor without Bam Adebayo, a scenario in which he's averaging 48.4 FD points per 36 minutes.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,200)

Irving has scored 42.7 FD points or more in three of the past four games and has an appreciably higher ceiling, which should make him very popular at his salary on the small slate.

Russell Westbrook, LAC ($8,800)

Westbrook played only 25 minutes against the Grizzlies on Friday but still scored 26.3 FD points, and he's averaging 42.8 FD points per 36 minutes without Paul George on the floor.

Key Values

Norman Powell, LAC at NOP ($5,600)

Powell should be in the starting five Saturday with both Paul George and Eric Gordon out, which should give him ample opportunity to build on the 17.7 and 20.2 FD points he's put up off the bench in his first two games back from an extended absence due to a shoulder injury. Powell put up 27.1 FD points over 25 minutes in his one prior game against the Pelicans this season, and New Orleans is also yielding over 40 FD points per contest to two-guards in the last 30 games.

Tim Hardaway, DAL at MIA ($5,100)

Rostering Hardaway can always be a bit of an adventure thanks to his streaky shooting, but he heads into Saturday on a solid run, and we don't exactly have a wealth of value options with solid upside on the two-game slate. The veteran wing is averaging 24.4 FD points per contest over the last three games while shooting a blistering 43.5 percent from three-point range, scoring between 13 and 21 actual points. He's also drawn the start at small forward in the last two games, and he's facing a Heat team that's allowed an NBA-high 27.1 offensive efficiency rating to the position, along with 49.1 percent shooting (including 38.1 percent three-point shooting). Miami is also conceding the sixth-most FD points per game to threes in the last seven (43.5), adding to Hardaway's appeal.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin Love, MIA vs. DAL ($5,200)

