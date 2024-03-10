NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Per usual, FanDuel has excluded the early games for their Sunday slate, leaving seven in the evening. The first tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. EDT, and we've got you covered with our top endorsements in the player pool.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Though it clocked in as one of the slowest matchups, we managed to find some value in NYK/PHI while MIA/WAS offered up some quality options for the Heat. The Nets and Thunder lacked appearances in our top endorsements, but you can probably find a couple of options there for GPP contests that need low popularity.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Tyrese Maxey (concussion) - OUT

Although Buddy Hield will be involved, Kelly Oubre ($6,700) looks like the best pivot option based on recent results.

ATL Jalen Johnson (ankle) - OUT

Consider De'Andre Hunter ($5,500) in this spot, and Saddiq Bey ($6,400) should be the starter with the biggest bump in production. Your bargain basement player of the day should be Vit Krejci ($3,900).

CLE Evan Mobley (ankle) - OUT

Similar to previous slates this week, Jarrett Allen ($9,000) and Dean Wade ($4,100) warrant serious consideration in your lineup builds.

IND Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - OUT FOR SEASON

We'll see how much Indiana's rotation is affected, though Aaron Nesmith ($5,100) could emerge as a solid value down the stretch.

ELITE PLAYERS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,200) and Domantas Sabonis ($11,000) enter as the most expensive players on the slate. Based on the options beneath, I believe Sabonis is a slightly better option based on his dual eligibility. However, I don't think either is necessary for success.

Though we mentioned Allen as a repeat at center, he also holds value at PF, which could pave the way for Bam Adebayo ($8,300) in a great smash spot against the Wizards. Washington is trying to stay afloat inside with Richaun Holmes, who will likely wither against Adebayo. Washington's best hope is Kyle Kuzma ($8,700), who is an excellent candidate to beat value at this salary. This game boasts the fastest pace on this slate, making Adebayo and Kuzma marquee options.

Also consider: Jimmy Butler, MIA ($8,800) vs. WAS, Zion Williamson, NOP ($8,400) vs. ATL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Tobias Harris, PHI ($7,900)@ NYK

Without Joel Embiid and Maxey, Harris has stepped up in a big way. Though his floor is a bit unpredictable, his position is a good fit against the Knicks as they continue to struggle inside without Julius Randle. They have suitable frontcourt replacements, but Harris should be able to find plenty of openings. He hasn't found great success against the Knicks this season, which should provide enough motivation to flip the script.

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($7,800) @ SAC

VanVleet posted one of his double-doubles versus the Kings earlier in the season. Even if we can only use him at point guard, his salary is too low to ignore. He's coming off a double-double against Portland and has scored 36 or more FDFPs in each of his last five games. For the same salary, I think Cleveland's Darius Garland ($7,800) should mimic VanVleet's production and make these two guards interchangeable.

Donte DiVincenzo, NYK ($7,000) vs. PHI

Though DiVincenzo's valuation has increased, he remains one of my favorite selections for the Knicks. He's earned the chance to blossom after RJ Barrett's departure while Jalen Brunson ($9,600) will often be the top producer, but his salary is a bit too high. I expect a value-matching number for DiVincenzo against a shorthanded Philly backcourt.

Duncan Robinson, MIA ($5,400) vs. WAS

Tyler Herro's (foot) extended absence has allowed for extra value throughout the roster. While I think Terry Rozier ($6,800) is a potential target, Robinson's salary is more attractive and offers more versatility with dual eligibility. I'm fine with stacking Adebayo and another Miami player, yet I would try to avoid combining Butler with Robinson to avoid negative correlation.

Below are some honorable mention candidates, including some value options to fill out your lineups:

SF Bilal Coulibaly, WAS ($4,400)

SF Nicolas Batum, PHI ($4,600)

PF/C Santi Aldama, MEM ($6,100)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.