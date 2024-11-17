NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday's eight-game NBA slate will feature a slightly earlier start time at 5:00 p.m. EST. I've outlined all of my favorite options for FanDuel contests below, so let's get to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

While we managed to spread our endorsements across almost every team, the MIA/IND game drew the least attention. Pivots for Cleveland and Denver gained significant interest, and the heightened pace of DEN/MEM was also worth monitoring.

INJURIES

DEN Nikola Jokic (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Aaron Gordon (hip) - OUT

Jokic has the potential to return, though Dario Saric ($5,000) would draw another start if he misses. I prefer Peyton Watson ($5,800) as a general pivot for the game as he'll take on more projected usage as Gordon's replacement.

MEM Ja Morant (hip) - OUT

MEM Marcus Smart (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Memphis's injury report is finally beginning to clear out. Scotty Pippen ($5,800) should start again in Morant's place while Jaylen Wells ($4,300) will fill in with the first unit if Smart's injury tag holds.

POR Deandre Ayton (finger) - DOUBTFUL

POR Anfernee Simons (illness) - OUT

Donovan Clingan ($5,200) is set to start amid Ayton's absence, and there's considerable hype surrounding the rookie after he exploded for 56 FDFP last time out against Minnesota. While there's still some risk, I'm willing to take a flyer on him at his only eligible position - especially if we load up on elites at other positions. Robert Williams' availability is one reason for caution, however. Scoot Henderson ($5,200) will cover again for Simons.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (rest) -OUT

Give Caris LeVert ($5,800) a big boost during Mitchell's rest day. And even though Darius Garland ($7,900) isn't valued well, I'd also consider him in this spot.

NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Towns missed Friday, and Jericho Sims filled in to little effect. Sliding to OG Anunoby ($7,000) would be my preferred pivot if Towns can't go.

BKN Nic Claxton (back) - OUT

The Nets are in a tough spot as they're currently thin at Claxton's position. I'd stay away from a pivot here and I'm not likely to trust Ben Simmons anytime soon.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have three players listed above 10k on the slate, but Nikola Jokic may not play. Luka Doncic ($11,600) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,600) are squaring off against each other, and there's justification for spending up since the matchup ranks third in projected total among the eight available games. I can identify viable options for less at point guard, so my exposure here will be limited despite the favorable odds for massive production.

One such example is Cade Cunningham ($9,100) as I've frequently targeted him of late. He faces a favorable matchup against Washington, and I'd have no problem firing him up again. In the 8k range, I like Jalen Johnson ($8,800) despite what I think is a slightly elevated salary. There's a lot to like further down this tier, with Bam Adebayo ($8,500) standing out as an elite center option.

Also consider: Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8,000) vs. CHA

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jamal Murray, DEN ($7,900) @ MEM

Gordon's injury and Jokic's possible absence will place a bigger offensive load on Murray, and he's one of many point guards to consider. Luckily, I can place someone like LeVert at SG, which will free up the position a bit more. And I certainly think Murray is worth it given the matchup and current injury scenario.

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,200) vs. HOU

Lavine appears to be getting back on track, much to the chagrin of those who depend on Josh Giddey in their seasonal leagues. LaVine and Giddey are negatively correlated, and the former is appropriately valued given his recent production. He had an off night against Cleveland, yet set season highs in points and assists earlier in the week.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($6,900) vs. DET

Kuzma is trending up after his return from a groin injury with 33.8 FDFP Thursday. The Wizards had the day off on Friday, giving Kuzma additional opportunity to rest. He's set up well against Detroit and could repeat his most recent results.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,600) vs. BKN

Bridges' salary is exactly where you need it to be in the crosstown rivalry, as he's hovered around 5x value with several finishes in the 30-35 FDFP range. Towns' absence could also slightly help out his bottom line with a few more opportunities to score.

Also consider: Jerami Grant, POR ($6,200) vs. ATL, Tobias Harris, DET ($6,500) @ WAS

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, refer to our injury section for the best values. We have a wide array of selections below $6k, and this list will provide preferred budget options for every position.

PG Cason Wallace, OKC ($4,500) vs. DAL

SG Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,400) @ CHI

SF Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN ($4,600) @ NYK

PF Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,400) @ CHI

C Zach Edey, MEM ($5,500) vs. DEN

