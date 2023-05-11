NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

After both the Knicks and Warriors extended their series Wednesday night, the Celtics and Suns will try to repeat the feat on Thursday's two-game ledger. While the Suns' Chris Paul remains out, both big men with questionable tags, Joel Embiid and Deandre Ayton, should have a solid chance to play.

Slate Overview

As early Thursday, the Celtics are actually 2.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Suns carry 3-point home favorite status. Projected totals are pretty much on the opposite end of the spectrum, as has been the case when these two series have been on the docket – the 76ers-Celtics tilt checks in at a low 212.5 points, while the Suns-Nuggets clash carries an elevated 226-point figure.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Embiid is expected to continue playing through his questionable designation, especially in a potential series-clinching game. However, if he were unable to suit up, Paul Reed would likely slide into the starting five, and the remainder of the first unit would see notable bumps in usage.

Chris Paul, PHO (groin): OUT

In Paul's continued absence, Cameron Payne will likely remain in the starting five, and Landry Shamet will also see extra run.

Deandre Ayton, PHO (ribs): QUESTIONABLE

If Ayton were to sit out, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would likely log the majority of minutes at center.

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,200), Joel Embiid ($11,400), Kevin Durant ($11,000) and Jayson Tatum ($10,800).

Jokic has scored no fewer than 67.6 FD points in four straight games against the Suns, making him worth the investment despite the astronomical salary.

Assuming Embiid again plays through his questionable tag, the big man will be looking to build on a three-game stretch where he's scored 53.9 to 62.1 FD points.

Durant has scored over 60 FD points in two of the last three games and hasn't scored less than 45.1 since Game 3 of the first-round series against the Clippers.

Tatum has scored 59.5 and 67.6 FD points in the last two games and should be even more aggressive than usual with the Celtics' season on the line.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,900)

Booker dipped under 40 FD points for the first time this postseason in Game 5, but he should naturally remain extremely popular given his prior body of work.

James Harden, PHI ($9,600)

Harden has scored 79.1 and 45.6 FD points in the last two games and should once again play a pivotal role in a potential series-clinching game.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,800)

Murray was down to 35 FD points in Game 5, but his average of 44.6 FD points per contest in the previous games in the series should keep him in plenty of lineups.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,000)

Brown has averaged 36 FD points per contest in the series and should be very popular at that salary.

Key Values

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. BOS ($7,200)

Maxey exploded for 41.9 FD points in Game 5 across 42 minutes and is averaging 33.9 FD points per contest during the series. The talented point guard shot 50.0 percent from behind the arc in Tuesday's upset win and should again play a key role against a Boston squad conceding 41.2 percent three-point shooting on the road thus far in the postseason.

Michael Porter, DEN at PHO ($6,700)

Porter has hit his stride after a rough first two games of the series, putting up 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last three contests while shooting 47.4 percent, including 48.1 percent from behind the arc. The talented wing is also averaging 35.3 FD points per contest in that span, excellent returns on a salary that didn't change despite his 34.6 FD-point tally in Game 5.

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. BOS ($6,000)

Joel Embiid and James Harden have naturally stolen the headlines, but Harris has been a key complementary figure in the 76ers' success thus far in the series. The veteran has scored 24.4 to 34.5 FD points in three of the first five games, and he's averaging a solid 13.2 points (on 51.9 percent shooting), 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 35.2 minutes per contest. With a salary he's proven amply capable of offering a 5x return on, Harris is a viable play in all contest types.

ALSO CONSIDER: Aaron Gordon, DEN at PHO ($6,500)

