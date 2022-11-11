NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA returns from a quiet Thursday with eight games Friday. One of the most appealing matchups features the Celtics hosting the Nuggets. Out West, the Warriors will welcome the up-and-coming Cavs who've dropped their last two. Among the notable injuries on this slate will be LeBron James (thigh), Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Jrue Holiday (ankle) all out. Let's highlight some of the best options to consider on Yahoo, as well as some to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Fred VanVleet, TOR at OKC ($35): The Raptors are currently without one of their leading scorers in Pascal Siakam (groin). They will need more production from VanVleet in the meantime, and he hasn't let them down providing 29.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 steals in the three games since Siakam went down. He should continue to produce against a Thunder team that has played at the eighth-fastest pace in the league.

Jevon Carter, MIL at SA ($14): This will be the second straight matchup Giannis and Holiday have missed. With both out Wednesday, Carter logged a whopping 45 minutes in the Bucks' OT loss to the Thunder. He recorded 36 points and 12 assists on his way to 56.8 Yahoo points. At this low salary, he's too good to pass up.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS vs. CLE ($20): It continues to be a struggle for Thompson, who shot just 6-for-18 from the field in his last outing. He's only hitting 36.0 percent from the field on the season, including 32.6 from behind the arc. The Cavs enter with the league's third-best defensive rating, which will make things difficult for Thompson to break out of his slump.

FORWARDS

OG Anunoby, TOR at OKC ($30): VanVleet hasn't been the only beneficiary of Siakam's absence. Over the last three games, Anunoby has averaged 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals. He averaged 39 minutes during that stretch, and should keep playing a lot moving forward. Not only is OG shooting 47.2 percent from the field, but he's averaging 3.1 steals for the season to further enhance his fantasy upside.

MarJon Beauchamp, MIL at SA ($10): Beauchamp also did well for the shorthanded Bucks on Wednesday with 32.6 Yahoo points while moving into the starting five and receiving 30 minutes. While he's only averaging 14 minutes on the campaign, he's putting up 3.4 three-point attempts. With added playing time likely coming his way again, Beauchamp could provide significant value against a Spurs team that has allowed the third-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Forward to Avoid

Luguentz Dort, OKC vs. TOR ($19): Efficiency problems continue to plague Dort. He's only shooting 35.7 percent from the field, including 20.6 from behind the arc. If he's not scoring, his upside is very limited when factoring in his lack of rebounds and assists. Dort's struggles from the field have led him to score 23.0 Yahoo points or fewer in three of his last five games.

CENTERS

Brook Lopez, MIL at SA ($24): Finally healthy again, Lopez is enjoying a resurgent season with at least 20 points in four of his last seven matchups propelling him to average 15.5 points for the season - his highest since 2016-17. He scored 58.1 Yahoo points against the Thunder on Wednesday, and is another player who should benefit from the Bucks' weakened depth chart.

Kevon Looney, GS vs. CLE ($14): Although he's still not logging a lot of time, Looney is averaging a career high 24 minutes this year. The Warriors will likely need him to play even more tonight to match the Cavs' big and talented frontcourt. At this valuation, Looney is worth a look in tournament play despite his limited 9.3 percent usage rate.

Center to Avoid

Steven Adams, MEM vs. MIN ($20): This isn't a great matchup for Adams against Rudy Gobert. For all the shortcomings the new-look Timberwolves have, Gobert is still averaging 13.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. There are plenty of other viable center options on Friday, so taking a chance on Adams isn't necessary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.