NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 17

After a quiet Thursday, the NBA storms back with 11 games Friday. With so many options to wade through, let's get right to it and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to consider avoiding.

GUARDS

Damian Lillard, MIL at CHA ($42): Lillard led the way in a lopsided win over the Raptors on Wednesday by posting 37 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals over 31 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) didn't play then and is listed as questionable for Friday. If he's out again, Lillard's upside is through the roof. Even if Giannis can go, this remains a great matchup for Lillard against the Hornets and their league-worst defensive rating.

Immanuel Quickley, NY at WAS ($16): The Wizards have been nearly as bad as the Hornets with the fourth-worst defensive rating. They've also played at the fastest pace to leave their opponents with even more opportunities to stuff the stat sheet. This is a great spot to take a chance on Quickley, who has already recorded at least 27.0 Yahoo points in three of his last four games.

Guard to Avoid

Dennis Schroder, TOR vs. BOS ($20): Schroder has gone cold shooting 3-for-21 from the field over his last two outings. He only produced a 41.5 percent mark for the Lakers last year, so his lack of efficiency isn't new. Facing a Celtics team with two of the NBA's best defensive guards in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White likely won't help Schroder's efforts to get back on track.

FORWARDS

Julius Randle, NY at WAS ($36): Randle only averaged 13.7 points and shot 27.1 percent from the field from the first six games. But in the five since, he's provided marks of 25.4 and 44.4. Randle's combination of contributing in different areas and the Wizards struggling so much on defense leaves him with the potential to continue his recent run of success.

Julian Champagnie, SA vs. SAC ($12): With the Spurs shorthanded against the Thunder on Tuesday, Champagnie started and logged 31 minutes. He certainly made his presence felt on the defensive end recording four steals and three blocks on his way to 40.1 Yahoo points. Devin Vassell (thigh) won't play Friday, though Keldon Johnson (knee) is expected to make his return. Champagnie performed so well that he may have earned himself more playing time for at least another outing. At near the minimum salary, he's in the discussion for tournament contests.

Forward to Avoid

Khris Middleton, MIL at CHA ($21): Middleton was limited again on Wednesday as he only saw 20 minutes against the Raptors. With the Bucks trying to keep him healthy, he hasn't gotten more than 21 minutes in a game this season. Considering Middleton's salary doesn't come at much of a discount, his current role doesn't make him worth deploying in DFS.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU at LAC ($33): Sengun is finally being unleashed. He's averaging 31 minutes, which has propelled him to 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists a night. After shooting 55.3 percent from the field last year, he's currently at 60.0 percent. The Clippers offer very little size outside of Ivica Zubac, so expect them to have issues trying to slow down Sengun.

Goga Bitadze, ORL at CHI ($18): The Bulls and Magic just faced off Wednesday and Bitadze finished with a double-double across 26 minutes en route to 40.2 Yahoo points. Since replacing Wendell Carter Jr. (finger) in the starting lineup, he's averaged 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks from six games. Look for Bitadze to at least approach a double-double in the rematch.

Center to Avoid

Jarrett Allen, CLE vs. DET ($22): It's been a disappointing start for Allen, who's only averaged 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over six appearances. Part of the problem is that he's yet to surpass 29 minutes, which is a noteworthy decline from the 33 he averaged last season. The Cavs have been holding back Allen's minutes by design following an ankle injury, so his upside should remain limited.

