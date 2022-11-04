NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 4

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After only two games last night, the league returns with 24 teams in action Friday. Among the more exciting matchups will feature the Celtics hosting the Bulls. The Bucks will also take the floor in Minnesota to face the Timberwolves and their new-look frontcourt. The Warriors will be playing the second game of a back-to-back staying on the road to meet the Pelicans, who will look to bounce back after losing in OT to the Lakers. With so many options to consider, let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. NY ($27): The 76ers are going to be shorthanded for awhile with James Harden (foot) expected to miss about a month. He's been one of the focal points of their offense with 22.0 points and 10.0 assists per game. They're going to have to rely more heavily on Maxey, who is already off to a great start with averages of 24.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 three-pointers. He should receive all the shot attempts he can handle moving forward.

De'Anthony Melton, PHI vs. NY ($16): While Maxey should take on a higher usage rate with Harden out, Melton should assume some of the open court time. He's mostly been relegated to coming off of the bench averaging just 23 minutes a night. In the two outings this season where Melton has logged at least 30 minutes, he's dropped 42.0 and 24.9 Yahoo points, respectively.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, MIN vs. MIL ($24): Russell comes into Friday cold by shooting just 39.4 percent from the field. That's contributed to him producing fewer than 27.0 Yahoo points in three of the last four games. Facing a Bucks team with the NBA's best defensive rating might not help out.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, BKN at WAS ($49): The Nets continue to be in disarray. They parted ways with coach Steve Nash, and now Kyrie Irving is suspended for at least the next five games. They enter with a 2-6 record, so they can't afford to fall into a deeper hole. With Irving out, Durant is going to be the unquestioned top scoring option on the Nets and carries tremendous upside.

Max Strus, MIA at IND ($16): The Heat are dealing with injuries with Jimmy Butler (hip) out and Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable. Strus started with Butler out Wednesday against the Kings and posted a modest 10 points, four assists and one block across 33 minutes. He's an excellent three-point shooter and the Pacers come in with the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league, so don't be surprised if Strus is fairly productive.

Forward to Avoid

DeMar DeRozan, CHI at BOS ($34): DeRozan paced the Bulls' offense last season by averaging 27.9 points and compiling a 31.8 percent usage rate. The latter has declined to 28.1 this year, leaving to a 23.3-point average. Zach LaVine is off the injury report, so DeRozan will have to continue to share more of the workload in a matchup against a Celtics team that has played at the seventh-slowest pace.

CENTERS

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS vs. BKN ($34): When Porzingis is healthy, he's a dominant fantasy option with at least 53.3 Yahoo points in back-to-back matchups while averaging 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks on the campaign. The Nets don't boast a lot of depth up front and list the worst defensive rating, so Porzingis could feast in this matchup.

Mason Plumlee, CHA at MEM ($14): Plumlee is never going to record flashy numbers, but he's productive when on the court averaging 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 25 minutes per game. He's an excellent passer for a big man and is worth a look if you want to save salary at center with him starting and logging consistent court time.

Center to Avoid

Brandon Clarke, MEM vs. CHA ($15): Even with Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) sidelined, Clarke is struggling to find significant minutes. He's managed at least 20 in a game only once with an average of 17. That has contributed to Clarke scoring fewer than 20 Yahoo points in seven of eight games.

