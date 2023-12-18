NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 18

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with a loaded 11-game slate Monday. Let's get right to it and highlight some of the best players to target at each position on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Trae Young, ATL vs. DET ($44): Young enters this matchup having recorded at least 35 points, four rebounds and 10 assists in each of his last three games. He did not play the last time these two teams met, but the Hawks still scored 126 points in a victory. The Pistons have the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league, so don't expect them to be able to slow down Young.

Collin Sexton, UTA vs. BKN ($17): Injuries have hammered the Jazz at guard. They will be without Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Keyonte George (foot) again, marking the third straight game that the duo will have missed. In the first two games without them, Sexton scored 36.4 and 35.1 Yahoo points, respectively. His expanded role leaves him with a favorable opportunity to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Tyler Herro, MIA vs. MIN ($30): With Herro having been removed from the injury report, he is set to make his return from an ankle injury. He hasn't played in over a month, so the Heat could ease him back into action. It's also not a great matchup for him to return to, given that the Timberwolves have the best defensive rating in the league. There will be plenty of nights on the horizon in which Herro is a great DFS option, but this isn't one of them.

FORWARDS

Scottie Barnes, TOR vs. CHA ($37): The Hornets are a great team to attack in DFS since they have the worst defensive rating in the league. The last time Barnes faced them, he scored 62.0 Yahoo points while posting a triple-double. With his ability to stuff the stat sheet in so many different areas, Barnes could produce another monster stat line.

Saddiq Bey, ATL vs. DET ($18): Injuries have left the Hawks thin at forward, which has enabled Bey to average 36.4 minutes per game over his last nine appearances. He has used his expanded role to average 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals during that span. Despite playing only 27 minutes off the bench against the Pistons earlier this season, he still emerged with 19 points, four rebounds and two steals. Look for him to have success again versus his former squad.

Forward to Avoid

Santi Aldama, MEM at OKC ($21): Aldama has mostly come off the bench lately, starting just one of the last eight games for the Grizzlies. Over 13 total games as a member of the second unit this season, Aldama has averaged a modest 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds. Given that his salary doesn't come at a significant discount, his current role makes him someone to avoid.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. WAS ($39): This is a dream matchup for Sabonis. Outside of Daniel Gafford, the Wizards have very little size up front. They also have the worst defensive rating in the league. Sabonis has already scored at least 44.0 Yahoo points in five of his last seven games. The only concern that comes with deploying him is that he might not play much in the fourth quarter if the Kings are blowing the Wizards out.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL vs. DET ($15): Clint Capela (knee) did not play Saturday against the Kings, which enabled Okongwu to start his second straight game. In those two games as a starter, he scored 29.2 and 24.3 Yahoo points, respectively. Capela is listed as questionable for Monday, so if he sits, Okongwu is a great option. Further helping his cause is that the Pistons will be without Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder).

Center to Avoid

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. MIN ($42): Herro isn't the only Heat player who will be making his return from injury Monday. Adebayo, who has missed seven straight games with a hip issue, is no longer on the injury report. As happy as the Heat will be to have him back, it's not as exciting to roll with him in DFS. One of the main reasons why the Timberwolves have the best defensive rating in the league is that Rudy Gobert is anchoring it from the center position.

