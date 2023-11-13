NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts the week with just four games on the schedule Monday. While that doesn't leave us with a ton of players to choose from, there is still money to win on Yahoo. Here are some of the best options to consider, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Donovan Mitchell, CLE at SAC ($42): Volume continues to be key with Mitchell. He is averaging 21.9 shot attempts per game, putting him on pace to average at least 20.5 shots for the fourth straight season. He has remained efficient, too, shooting 48.6 percent from the field this season. Combine his scoring prowess with his averages of 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals, and he is one of the safer guards for this slate.

Coby White, CHI at MIL ($15): Entering the season as the Bulls' starting point guard, White is logging a career-high 32 minutes per game. His 39.1 percent shooting from the field leaves a lot to be desired, but he is averaging 4.7 assists. With him having scored at least 31.5 Yahoo points in each of his last three games, he could provide value versus a Bucks team that has played at the fourth-fastest pace in the league.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick White, BOS vs. NY ($20): The Celtics don't need White to score. That has contributed to him having just a 16.9 percent usage rate. The Knicks are a plodding team, playing at the fifth-slowest pace in the league. They also have the second-best defensive rate, so this might be a night to stay away from White.

FORWARDS

Scottie Barnes, TOR vs. WAS ($39): The Wizards are a great team to attack in DFS. They have played at the fastest pace, and they have the fifth-worst defensive rating. Barnes is having a breakout campaign, posting averages of 20.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks. Barnes will likely be included in a lot of lineups, and rightfully so.

Max Strus, CLE at SAC ($19): Strus has provided the Cavaliers with a jolt from behind the arc, averaging 2.7 three-pointers per game. They are thin at small forward right now with Isaac Okoro (knee) set to miss his fourth straight game. Strus logged at least 32 minutes and scored at least 27.9 Yahoo points in each of the previous three games with Okoro out, making him worth targeting in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. CHI ($21): The Bucks continue to be very cautious with Middleton coming off his injury-plagued season. He hasn't played more than 21 minutes in a game yet, despite starting all seven games that he has appeared in. As talented of a player as he is, he needs to play more to be worth considering in DFS.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. CLE ($41): De'Aaron Fox (ankle) has missed the last five games for the Kings and is listed as doubtful for this matchup. Since he went down, Sabonis has averaged 17.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists. The duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is not an easy matchup, but as the centerpiece of the Kings' attack with Fox out, Sabonis still carries a very high floor on a night when quality options aren't easy to find.

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. CHI ($18): Not only has Middleton been on a minutes limit, but the Bucks will play Monday without Jae Crowder (groin), who has averaged 27 minutes per game. Portis has already provided 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in only 22 minutes per game, so with the potential for a few added minutes, he's a viable target against his former team. In 15 career games versus the Bulls, he has averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Center to Avoid

Jarrett Allen, CLE at SAC ($22): Allen missed the first five games of the season with an ankle injury. He hasn't logged more than 28 minutes in a game since making his return, which resulted in him scoring 26.4 Yahoo points or fewer in three of four games. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has said that Allen is on a minutes restriction for the foreseeable future, so until that is lifted, his upside should remain limited.

