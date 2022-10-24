NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, Oct. 24

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The 76ers, who are surprisingly 0-3 to begin the year, will try to get their first win of the season when they host the Pacers. The Trail Blazers will put their undefeated 3-0 record on the line when they host the Nuggets. In terms of potentially high-scoring games, the matchup between the Jazz and Rockets could end up being a doozy. After sifting through all of the options on Yahoo, here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

James Harden, PHI vs. IND ($40): The Sixers are losing games, but Harden is still putting up some monster numbers. He fell one rebound short of a triple-double Saturday against the Spurs and has played at least 37 minutes in all three games. The Pacers have allowed an average of 122.0 points per game, putting Harden in a good position for another juicy stat line.

Jordan Clarkson, UTA at HOU ($20): The rebuilding Jazz have not only made Clarkson a member of their starting five, but they have asked him to be one of their main scoring options. He hasn't disappointed, averaging 19.0 points on 15.0 shot attempts through three games. He's also been an excellent facilitator, dishing out at least five assists in all three games. Plenty of points and assists could be coming against the Rockets, who have allowed 123.7 points per game.

Guard to Avoid

Marcus Smart, BOS at CHI ($21): The Celtics could use some depth at center, but they certainly aren't lacking at guard. Bringing in Malcolm Brogdon gives them the luxury of basically having a starting-caliber player come off the bench. So far, his arrival has left Smart with muted production. With Smart scoring 21.4 Yahoo points or fewer in two of three games, his upside isn't high enough to take a chance on him in DFS.

Forwards

Jaylen Brown, BOS at CHI ($33): Brown struggled in his last game against the Magic, scoring 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting from the field. He's shot at least 47.3 percent in each of the last three seasons, so don't worry too much about one bad performance. Look for him to bounce back in a big way against the Bulls, who are still playing without their best perimeter defender in Lonzo Ball (knee).

Lauri Markkanen, UTA at HOU ($21): Markkanen has hit the ground running with the Jazz, averaging 24.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. He's never averaged more than 15.3 shot attempts per game during his career, but he's averaged 17.3 through three games with the Jazz. He's also playing a ton, making him a strong option for this potentially high-scoring game.

Forward to Avoid

Ben Simmons, BKN at MEM ($25): Through two games, Simmons has eight total shot attempts. He can provide plenty of contributions through rebounds and assists, but shot attempts will likely continue to be difficult for him to come by playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Markkanen has a much higher upside and a cheaper salary, so stay away from Simmons.

Centers

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY vs. ORL ($15): If you want to load up at guard and forward, there are a couple of intriguing centers with cheap salaries. One of them is Hartenstein, who should be one of the Knicks' key members of the second unit this season. He scored 31.6 Yahoo points in New York's first game, then followed it up with 27.2 Yahoo points across 21 minutes in the team's second game.

Kelly Olynyk, UTA at HOU ($12): Olynyk could eventually be a prime trade chip for the rebuilding Jazz, especially if he continues to play so well. After battling foul trouble against Nikola Jokic in his season debut, he has logged at least 35 minutes in back-to-back games. He responded by scoring 40.1 and 33.1 Yahoo points, respectively. At this low salary, he could be one of the best bargains on Monday's slate, regardless of position.

Center to Avoid

Mitchell Robinson, NY vs. ORL ($20): Robinson is starting for the Knicks, but Hartenstein playing so well behind him could end up limiting his playing time. Foul trouble in their first game against the Grizzlies left him to log just 13 minutes, and he only followed up with 23 minutes against the Pistons. At this salary, it's difficult to justify taking a chance on him, given how well Hartenstein has played.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.