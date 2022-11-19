NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The injury reports have been laughable this season. If you're not willing to have your ears and eyes glued to the injury announcements hours before every slate, then you should probably find another hobby. It's not just up until the first tip that you need to pay attention because late swap has become a massive variable with so much late news as well. We'll try our best to capitalize on some of that news, but check our injury reports before setting your lineups!

Guards

Damian Lillard, POR vs. UTA ($37)

We have so much value on this slate. That means getting studs like Dame into your lineup is imperative, and he's just that. The perennial All-Star has at least 37 Yahoo points in eight of 10 games this year, with the only duds being a game where he got injured and his first game back. Lillard has a 46-point average in those other eight outings, and that's the guy we expect to see for the remainder of the season. We say that because he's playing 35-40 minutes, taking 20-25 shots and posting a 30 percent usage rate. As long as those usage numbers continue, Dame should be over $40. A matchup with Utah is brilliant, too, allowing 76 Y! points to Devin Booker on Friday and 103 Yahoo points to Joel Embiid five days ago.

De'Anthony Melton, PHI vs. MIN ($18)

Melton is my favorite value play of the day. Philly's training room has been bombarded over recent weeks, with James Harden and Tobias Harris both sitting on Friday. That's scary since Tyrese Maxey also rolled his ankle in that game, leaving Melton as one of the only ball-handlers left. That forced Melton into a 36-minute role in that win over Milwaukee, and that might be his floor with Harden, Harris and Maxey all missing this game. Melton has played at least 28 minutes in 25 games since 2020, averaging 34 fantasy points per game in those outings. He's done that with limited usage, and he could be handling the ball on every possession here. We also don't mind that he faces a Minnesota team that ranks fourth in pace and 23rd in points allowed.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley, UTA at POR ($20)

Conley is the definition of a veteran leader, but that's actually why we want to fade him in this spot. The former All-Star has flashed a disappointing floor this season, scoring 24 or fewer Yahoo points six times. That would be a disastrous total from a player in this price range, and there's a chance he doesn't even suit up here. Utah battled in a 134-133 grinder on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, with Conley playing 30 minutes in that game. The 35-year-old has been notorious for sitting in the second half of a back-to-back set, and we expect that to happen again here.

Forwards

Buddy Hield, IND vs. ORL ($22)

It's bizarre to see Hield barely cracking $20. This guy has quietly had an incredible season in Indiana, averaging over 31 fantasy points per game. That's quite the total from a $22 player, and it looks even better since he has at least 34 Yahoo points in 10 of 13 games this year. We truly believe that total could be his floor in this spot because it doesn't look like Tyrese Haliburton will suit up after suffering an injury late in Friday's win over the Houston Rockets. Facing Orlando is outstanding, too, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wings.

Malik Beasley, UTA at POR ($11)

It took me some time to scroll through the forwards and find two guys that I liked but stumbling into Beasley at $11 made my jaw drop. This guy has been one of the best bench players in the NBA, averaging 22 Y! points per game. That's tough to find from an $11 player, especially since Beasley has at least 28 Yahoo points in four of his last five games. We also discussed how Conley might be rested in a B2B, which could force Beasey into more minutes, shots, and ball-handling duties here. Not to mention, Beasley had 28 Y! points in his most recent meeting with the Trail Blazers.

Forward to Avoid

Kawhi Leonard, LAC vs. SAS ($39)

I'm as excited as anyone to see Kawhi back in action, but we should avoid him in DFS until we know he's at full tilt. That certainly didn't appear to be the case on Thursday, collecting 18 Yahoo points across 25 minutes of action. He actually hasn't played 30 minutes in any game all year, and it's clear the Clippers are going to be cautious with their superstar player. That makes it hard to believe Kawhi is nearly $40, making him the easiest fade on the slate.

Centers

Myles Turner, IND vs. ORL ($29)

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I believe Turner will be an All-Star player soon. This guy can be elite on both ends of the floor, showing that potential with Domantas Sabonis shipped to Sacramento. Myles has raised his season average to 40 fantasy points per game, scoring at least 36 Yahoo points in five straight outings. Turner also posted a 45-point average in that span and should never be below $30. A matchup with the Magic is marvelous, too, with Orlando sitting 21st in defensive efficiency. There's also a chance Haliburton sits here after an injury on Friday, and that would add even more usage to Turner's plate.

Ivica Zubac, LAC vs. SAS ($23)

This Clippers rotation has been volatile all year, but Zoo is one of the only guys who doesn't have to look over his shoulder. There's really no center depth on this roster behind him, with Zoo averaging 31 Yahoo points per game. That alone is an incredible total from a $23 player, especially with Zubac scoring at least 37 fantasy points six times this year. We expect one of those to happen against the Spurs, surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing centers. That was on full display when Ivica eviscerated them to the tune of 49 Yahoo points just two weeks ago.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, MIN at PHI ($27)

It was tough to find any center I wanted to avoid, but Rudy hasn't been the same since donning a T'Wolves uniform. The big man has scored 38 or fewer fantasy points in nine of his last 11 games, failing to crack 28 Y! points in five of those. That's something we've never seen with Gobert in the past, but it's evident that he doesn't know his role with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell swallowing up all of the usage. A matchup with Philly is frightening, with the Sixers ranked fourth in defensive efficiency ratings. It also means a matchup with Joel Embiid, and that's never a good thing for opposing big men.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.