NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 11

The Saturday card was sensational. We had to do a lot of adjustments after some bizarre injury reports, but it was the perfect slate for anyone who pays close attention. Understanding how these rotations and offenses will play out is the most important variable when evaluating DFS, and we have a great read on how these teams look right now. With that in mind, let's start with a point guard looking at one of the largest usage rates in the NBA.

Guards

Trae Young, ATL vs. CHI ($42)

It's exciting to see what Young will do with Dejounte Murray out for the next two weeks. With the latter off the floor this season, Young has a 43 percent usage rate while averaging 1.6 Y! points per minute. If he plays the 35 minutes we've become accustomed to, that would equate to nearly 60 Yahoo points. We don't necessarily expect that, but it seems more likely when you see Trae totaled 65 in his most recent matchup with the Bulls.

Davion Mitchell, SAC at NYK ($10)

This depends on De'Aaron Fox's status, but Mitchell is the best per-dollar play on the board if the speedster sits. The former first-round pick has started 21 games for Fox the last two years while averaging 33 Yahoo points across 37 minutes a night. That's the production you'd expect from a $30 player, and Mitchell comes in at the minimum on Yahoo. Matching up with the Knicks is nice with New York allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing PGs this year. With all that said, don't use Davion if Fox is able to go.

Guard to Avoid

Russell Westbrook, LAL at DET ($28)

It's risky to fade Russ with the way he's playing right now, but the role really scares us. The former MVP is coming off the bench for LA while playing 29 or fewer minutes in eight of his last nine games. The only outlier was an overtime game, and it becomes particularly problematic with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder all healthy for the first time all year. Westbrook's salary has finally crept back up to where it should have been all along, but now's the time to fade him as long as he's given a 25-minute bench role.

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at HOU ($55)

You can't fade Giannis in this spot. The perennial MVP candidate has produced at least 36 Yahoo points in every game this year while generating a 55-point average across his last nine games. That looks even better since he registered a 61-point average through his first eight. Those averages should be easy to reach against Houston, who rank 25th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed. In Giannis's last two matchups with the Rockets, he's averaging 42.5 points and 14.5 rebounds on nearly 80 percent shooting.

Isaiah Stewart, DET vs. LAL ($18)

Beef Stew has quietly enjoyed a bounce-back year in Detroit. The big man has scored at least 25 Yahoo points in 16 of 21 games, with two of those duds being shortened due to injury. Stewart is also averaging 30 fantasy points in those 16 outings, which is a massive total from a player in this salary range. Facing the Lakers is the best part of this as they're ranked 19th in total defense and third in pace. It's also a narrative game for Stewart as he tried to fight the whole Lakers team in their most recent matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Bol Bol, ORL vs. TOR ($22)

Bol is one of the frontrunners for Most Improved Player, but there are too many cooks in this Orlando kitchen. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were already the focal points of the offense but getting Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba back has really hurt Bol's role. The big man has managed 18 or fewer fantasy points in six of his last 10 games while failing to crack 30 minutes in five of his six. That's troublesome against a Toronto team ranking seventh in points allowed, especially since Bol only posted 18 Y! points in this matchup on Friday.

Centers

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. CHA ($52)

Embiid is the best center in the NBA right now. He's gone off for at least 53 Yahoo points in eight of his last nine games while generating a 64-point average. That's one of the most dominant stretches of any player all year, and we haven't even discussed the best part of this. That's the matchup with Charlotte, who are surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing centers this season. And in their last five matchups, Embiid is averaging over 52 Yahoo points. It'll be challenging to squeeze in Young, Giannis and Embiid, but two of those players need to be in your build.

Clint Capela, ATL vs. CHI ($24)

Whenever Capela receives a 30-minute role, he should be valued as a $30 player. That's what we have right now, with him swallowing up all of the center minutes in the absence of John Collins. That's led to CC scoring at least 29 Yahoo points in 13 of his last 14 games while compiling a 36-point average. He's always proven to be a per-minute stud, and this increase in playing time, usage and shot attempts makes him impossible to avoid at just $24. Capela dominated Chicago last year by averaging 37 Y! points over their four meetings.

Center to Avoid

Chris Boucher, TOR at ORL ($17)

It was tough to pick a center we wanted to fade, but Boucher is always a good bet. It has nothing to do with his skill level because he's one of the NBA's most talented centers. It's all about this coaching staff's trust because CB has been stuck in a 20-minute bench role throughout his Toronto tenure. He's actually scored 18 or fewer Yahoo points in six of his last seven games, translating to a 17-point average across 21 minutes a night. That won't get it done for a $17 player, and the blowout potential in this lopsided matchup is also concerning.

