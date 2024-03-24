NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 24

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a large slate on Saturday, we don't have much going on Sunday. There are six games in total, but two of them are in the middle of the day. There are actually only three matchups on the main card, yet there are plenty of options among those six teams. With that in mind, let's go ahead and get into it.

Guards

Anthony Edwards, MIN vs. GSW ($45)

Edward was the number one pick in the 2020 Draft, and he's finally starting to live up to that billing. The All-Star has taken over this offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns by averaging 25 shots and 38 minutes across his last eight outings. It's not empty usage either with at least 50 Yahoo points from six of those while posting a 52-point average. That makes ANT tough to avoid against Golden State as he's averaged 41 Yahoo points in their two matchups this year.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL vs. IND ($30)

Something happened to D-Lo's confidence at the trade deadline. The talks either made him motivated, or he's happy being settled as he's been a different player since. In fact, Russell is averaging 38 Yahoo points since reentering the starting lineup on Jan. 13. That's 30 games of dominance with at least 49 Y! in two of his last three appearances. That's bad news for the Pacers as they play at the fastest pace while ranking 28th in points allowed.

Guard to Avoid

Chris Paul, GSW at MIN ($21)

Paul enjoyed one of his best games of the season earlier in the week, though this role is scart. Not only is the former All-Star coming off of the bench, but he's logged fewer than 26 minutes in all 10 since returning from an injury. Paul's actually only playing 22 minutes a night and has only cracked 31 Yahoo points once since the demotion. That's no surprise since he's ceding ball-handling duties to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, making him a tough sell against a Minnesota team that maintains the league's best defensive rating.

Forwards

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. OKC ($27)

We thought Middleton might have some restrictions in his return from an ankle issue, yet he's looked as good as ever with 33 minutes from his most recent outing while producing 39 and 37 Yahoo points in his first two games back. That's the stud we saw in the past and we're getting quite the discount since his salary dropped so much when he was sidelined. Middleton also posted a 36-point average over seven games before the injury, and it's clear the talent is still there to be a $30 player.

Kyle Anderson, MIN vs. GSW ($16)

The Minnesota roster has struggled with injuries, though Anderson has been there almost every night. The KAT absence has forced Anderson to become a playmaker who's registered at least 25 Yahoo points in five straight. That's all you can ask for from such an affordable player, but we saw him average over 30 Y! per game when he handled a similar role last season. The matchup against the Warriors is wonderful since they surrender the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing forwards.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GSW at MIN ($15)

Wiggins also went off in that Chris Paul game we mentioned above, but he's had a nightmarish season in Golden State. The former All-Star is only averaging 22 Yahoo points while scoring 30 or fewer in 52 of 60 appearances this year. That's hard to understand when talking about such a talented player, but it's clear something is off with Wig during the worst year of his career. Facing the Timberwolves isn't great either since they only give up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing forwards.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. IND ($54)

Not enough people are talking about how special AD has been this season. What's really been impressive is his ability to stay on the floor having appeared in 66 games. That consistency has displayed in his form, where he's averaged 54 Yahoo points across his last 20 outings. Davis's ability to stuff the stat sheet is scary against the NBA's fastest-paced team, especially since Indiana also ranks 25th in defensive efficiency. That was on full display when Davis dropped 55 Y! in both of their matchups last year.

Naz Reid, MIN vs. GSW ($18)

Reid has always been a talented big man, yet he was tough to trust in DFS due to his bench role. That's been fixed now that Towns is sidelined, and he's gone on to average 38 Yahoo points from his four starts this season. Those have all happened in the last two weeks, and we saw Reid register a 33-point average over 11 starts last year. That looks even better since he's averaging 1.3 Y! points per minute throughout his career, making him way too cheap in this expanded role. Not to mention, Naz posted 49 and 59 fantasy points in two starts against Golden State during 2022-23.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. OKC ($25)

Bro-Lo nearly took down Defensive Player of the Year last season, but something's been off with him since the break. Since returning from an injury Feb. 8, he's only averaging 24 Yahoo points across his last 20 matchups. Lopez has also failed to crack 28 Y! in 17 of those while only logging 18 and 21 minutes this week. The falloff in production is starting to leak into his workload, and it's scary since Khris Middleton just returned to the lineup. Facing the Thunder isn't favorable either since they're ranked fifth in defensive efficiency ratings.

