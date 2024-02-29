NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings an eight-game slate that will be heavy on star power Thursday. The Bucks, Warriors, Suns and Lakers will all be in action. Let's highlight some players to consider across the salary scale, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Dejounte Murray, ATL at BKN ($43): Trae Young (finger) being out for at least a month means that Murray is in line for an added workload. It also helps his cause that the Hawks have played at the third-fastest pace in the league. Over the last two games with Young out, Murray scored 55.3 and 42.3 Yahoo points. Expect him to have a high floor against the Nets.

Corey Kispert, WAS at LAL ($10): Although Kispert is only logging 23 minutes per game for the season, he has averaged 28 minutes over his last 11 games. During that stretch, he put up 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Bilal Coulibaly (pelvis) has already been ruled out for the Wizards, which should mean Kispert remains in his expanded role.

Guard to Avoid

Ben Simmons, BKN vs. ATL ($26): Simmons is not on the injury report after sitting out the second game of a back-to-back set Tuesday. While the Hawks are normally a matchup to attack, Simmons is only averaging 19 minutes over his last nine games. His salary is too high based on his current limitations.

FORWARD

Victor Wembanyama, SA vs. OKC ($50): What can't Wembanyama do? Over his last six games, he has averaged 23.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.7 steals, 5.3 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers. He also shot 48.0 percent from the field and 85.3 percent from the charity stripe during that span. While his salary will do a number on your budget, his ceiling is as high as any player at any position.

Rui Hachimura, LAL vs. WAS ($15): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Lakers, who took on the Clippers on Wednesday. Given the Wizards' struggles, this would seem like a perfect spot for them to rest some of their veterans. If they do, Hachimura could see a significant increase in minutes and shot attempts. Keep an eye on their injury report as we get closer to tip off.

Forward to Avoid

Caleb Martin, MIA at DEN ($21): Playing time is not an issue for Martin, given that he has averaged 27 minutes per game. However, he only has a 17.2 percent usage rate. That has contributed to him scoring 18.7 Yahoo points or fewer in three of the last five games. Both the Heat and the Nuggets rank inside the bottom-four in the league in pace of play, which won't help Martin's chances of justifying his salary.

CENTER

Nic Claxton, BKN vs. ATL ($28): It has been a quiet stretch for Claxton, who has only averaged 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last six games. Part of the reason is that the Nets have been involved in plenty of lopsided scores, which has kept him on the bench late in games. If the Nets can keep this relatively close, Claxton could thrive against a Hawks team that has Clint Capela on a minutes restriction and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) sidelined.

Marvin Bagley, WAS at LAL ($16): Bagley has little competition for playing time with Daniel Gafford no longer in town. He has three double-doubles over his last six games, averaging 13.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks during that span. If the Lakers decide to rest some of their key veterans, it could make things even more favorable for Bagley. Even if they don't, Bagley could be well worth his cheap salary.

Center to Avoid

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY vs. GS ($24): The Knicks are being cautious with Hartenstein. He did not play the second game of their back-to-back set Tuesday and hasn't logged more than 27 minutes in any of his three games since returning from an Achilles injury. Precious Achiuwa is playing well, so the Knicks don't have to rush Hartenstein into a ton of minutes. That means he should continue to have limited upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.