NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The main evening Yahoo slate consists of just four games Thursday. Still, plenty of big names will be in action. Let's dive into the matchups and highlight some of the top players to consider, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Jalen Brunson, NY at DAL ($36): Brunson returns to his old stomping grounds as the star of a Knicks team that is 5-0 since trading for OG Anunoby. During that span, Brunson averaged 24.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. The Mavericks have played at the eighth-fastest pace in the league, which should afford Brunson with even more opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Tim Hardaway, DAL vs. NY ($15): The Mavericks will play this game without not only Luka Doncic (ankle), but also without Dante Exum (heel). Exum might not be a big name, but he played very well while filling in for the injured Kyrie Irving earlier in the season. Irving will play in this game and it should be expected that Hardaway will serve as one of his top running mates. Hardaway has already been one of their best supporting cast members this season, averaging 17.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, LAL vs. PHO ($22): It seems like a matter of time before the Lakers trade away Russell. Not only has he been removed from the starting lineup, but he has only averaged 22 minutes over six games since being moved to the bench. Limited playing time against a Suns team that has played at the third-slowest pace in the league is not a recipe for success.

FORWARD

Julius Randle, NY at DAL ($38): The arrival of Anunoby has not had a negative impact on Randle, either. Over the last five games, Randle has averaged 28.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. The Mavericks don't have much size up front, especially with Dereck Lively (ankle) listed as doubtful. Randle has the potential to feast in this matchup.

Derrick Jones, DAL vs. NY ($15): After barely playing for the Bulls the last two seasons, Jones is logging 26 minutes per game with the Mavericks. With their lack of depth for this game, it would not be a surprise to even see him surpass 30 minutes on the floor. He has shown upside, including scoring at least 36.5 Yahoo points in two of the last three games in which he logged at least 30 minutes.

Forward to Avoid

Jerami Grant, POR at OKC ($28): This game could get ugly for the Trail Blazers. They are 5-15 on the road, while the Thunder are 14-5 at home. The Trail Blazers are 1-5 over their last six road games with all five losses coming by at least 20 points. If another blowout were to take place, we might not see much of the veteran Grant in the fourth quarter.

CENTER

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. PHO ($50): The Suns are finally healthy again with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal all expected to play. Jusuf Nurkic is also healthy at center, but they don't have much size and much of a defensive presence in the paint other than him. That contributed to Davis scoring 52.5 Yahoo points the last time these two teams met. Davis has one of the highest floors for any player on this slate, regardless of position.

Christian Wood, LAL vs. PHO ($10): Rui Hachimura (calf) is listed as doubtful, putting him on pace to miss his fifth straight game. Wood has taken on a larger role off the bench with him out, averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during that four-game span. For those looking to save money at the center spot, while also diversifying their lineup in tournament play, Wood is someone to at least consider.

Center to Avoid

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO at LAL ($27): With Davis patrolling the paint for the Lakers, this is a rough matchup for Nurkic. When he faced the Lakers in December, Davis helped limit Nurkic to just three points. Now that the Suns have been getting healthy, Nurkic has also scored fewer than 10 points in three of their last four games. Another muted stat line could be coming.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.