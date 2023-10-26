NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a busy Wednesday, the NBA quiets down with just two games Thursday. Unfortunately, there is still no shortage of notable injuries. Let's dig into the slate and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Tyrese Maxey, PHI at MIL ($27): James Harden is not going to play for the 76ers in this game. He returned to the team after a 10-day absence, but they have decided not to have him travel for their road trip as he continues to demand a trade. That should result in a leading role for Maxey, who averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 three-pointers per game last season.

Eric Gordon, PHO at LAL ($10): Bradley Beal (back) is listed as doubtful after missing the Suns' first game of the season against the Warriors. Devin Booker (foot) was able to play in that game, but he is also now listed as doubtful against the Lakers. Gordon played 32 minutes and scored 21.3 Yahoo points against the Warriors, so with Booker now also likely out, he could provide tremendous value at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Gabe Vincent, LAL vs. PHO ($13): Vincent logged 22 minutes off the bench in the Lakers' first game against the Nuggets. That was the most minutes played by any member of their second unit. However, he finished with just six points and two assists. Over 26 minutes per game with the Heat last season, he averaged a modest 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. While his three-point shooting is a boost for the Lakers, he likely won't contribute enough across the board to be worth considering in DFS.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, PHO at LAL ($44): Normally efficient, Durant shot just 7-for-22 from the field against the Warriors. Still, he recorded a double-double and scored 36.7 Yahoo points. With Booker and Beal not expected to play in this game, Durant should receive all of the shot attempts that he can handle. If he can even approach the 56.0 percent shooting from the field that he finished with last season, he could produce a monster stat line.

Josh Okogie, PHO at LAL ($10): Despite their improved depth, Okogie started and logged 32 minutes against the Warriors. He didn't disappoint, scoring 17 points to go along with five rebounds and a steal. He finished 7-for-9 from the field, so he won't be able to maintain that type of efficiency moving forward. However, with plenty of shots up for grabs with Booker and Beal likely out, Okogie is worth targeting at the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

LeBron James, LAL vs. PHO ($45): LeBron only logged 29 minutes against the Nuggets. After the game, coach Darvin Ham said the team intends to limit his minutes this season. It's certainly reasonable, given that LeBron will turn 39 in December. That might help to keep him healthy for when the playoffs roll around, but a limit on his playing time deals a blow to his appeal in DFS, especially at his hefty salary.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI at MIL ($50): With Harden away from the team, it's the unquestioned Embiid show for the 76ers. The reigning MVP averaged a career-high 33.1 points per game last season, to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. The Bucks have a good defensive big man in Brook Lopez, but Embiid still carries an incredibly high floor into this matchup.

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO at LAL ($21): Now the starting center for the Suns, Nurkic played 28 minutes against the Warriors. He thrived, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and one block. The Lakers have a much better frontcourt, especially with Anthony Davis manning the middle. However, with Suns could give Nurkic added shot attempts if both Booker and Beal don't play, which further adds to his upside.

Center to Avoid

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. PHI ($18): With only two games, none of the top centers really stand out as players to avoid. There are also plenty of value options at both guard and forward. With that in mind, this might be the night to pay up for a salary like Embiid's, rather than take a chance on Portis at center. Despite being one of the more efficient bench players in the league, it might be difficult for Portis to top the 26 minutes per game that he averaged last season with the Bucks' entire starting five healthy for this matchup.

