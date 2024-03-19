NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

A limited five-game slate Tuesday means we don't have a ton of options to consider on Yahoo. Keeping that in mind, here are some players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Green, HOU at WAS ($29): Green is a scorer. The Wizards have played at the fastest pace and have the worst defensive rating in the league. When he played them last week, Green scored 47.6 Yahoo points. At his reasonable salary, he makes for an excellent option in their rematch.

Trey Murphy, NO at BKN ($14): Murphy has bounced between the starting lineup and the bench lately. He has thrived in whichever role he has filled, averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 15 games. At near the minimum salary, he could be well worth the risk in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Tim Hardaway, DAL at SA ($20): Hardaway is starting to see his role decline for the Mavericks. He is averaging 28 minutes per game for the season, but he has averaged only 18 minutes over the last eight games. During that stretch, he put up just 8.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Until he starts to consistently play more, he's not someone to consider in DFS.

FORWARDS

Victor Wembanyama, SA vs. DAL ($52): It's not difficult to make a case to roll with Wembanyama in DFS whenever the Spurs are in action. Not only does he provide plenty of points and rebounds regularly, but his defensive contributions continue to be among the best in the league. On a night with so few options, Wembanyama is someone to consider building your entire entry around.

Justin Champagnie, WAS vs. HOU ($10): The Wizards are running out of healthy players. Things might not improve much Tuesday with Tyus Jones (back) and Deni Avdija (knee) out. Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) is also listed as questionable. With the team dealing with so many absences, Champagnie has scored at least 28.1 Yahoo points in the last two games. He should at least be on your radar for tournament contests.

Forward to Avoid

Mikal Bridges, BKN vs. NO ($32): Bridges has gone cold down the stretch, averaging only 15.9 points and shooting 37.6 percent from the field over his last 15 games. He's still playing a lot, but his efficiency issues have dragged him down. Facing a Pelicans team that has the sixth-best defensive rating in the league likely won't help his cause.

CENTERS

Nic Claxton, BKN vs. NO ($28): Outside of Nikola Jokic, the center options aren't great for this slate. Rudy Gobert's (ribs) status is also in doubt. One of the safer options might be Claxton, who the Nets should need to play a lot to battle with the Pelicans' size up front. Entering this matchup, Claxton has scored at least 31.5 Yahoo points in eight of his last nine games.

Dereck Lively, DAL at SA ($13): It's not a bad idea to just punt the center spot to spend up at both guard and forward. For those looking to go that route, Lively could be someone to consider. Even with him moving to the second unit, he has scored at least 26.6 Yahoo points in three of his last four games. He logged only 17 minutes the last time he took on the Spurs, but he still scored 27.5 Yahoo points.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA vs. DAL ($20): When Wembanyama is out, Collins usually starts at center and is a viable fantasy option. However, he comes off the bench whenever Wembanyama is healthy. He has underwhelmed in that role, averaging 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over 30 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.