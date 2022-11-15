NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday brings five games across the NBA that will contain plenty of star power. The first game of the night is a battle between two Western Conference teams with playoff aspirations, with the Pelicans hosting the Grizzlies. The big news in that game is that Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is expected to make his season debut. However, it's not all positive for the Grizzlies considering Desmond Bane (toe) is listed as doubtful. Among the other stars who are expected to play for their respective teams are Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard. Let's highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC vs. BKN ($37): Fox has been the leader of the Kings' scoring attack, recording a 30.7 percent usage rate on his way to averaging 25.5 points per game. He's shooting a robust 54.8 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from behind the arc. Add in his averages of 5.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game and he carries a high floor into this matchup.

Seth Curry, BKN at SAC ($11): Curry sat out for rest in what was the second game of a back-to-back set Sunday. The Nets have brought him along slowly in his return from injury, having him play fewer than 20 minutes in each of his first three games back. However, he's since logged at least 23 minutes in both of his last two games, scoring 32.6 and 29.1 Yahoo points, respectively. The Nets need his scoring with Kyrie Irving still away from the team, so he could provide significant value at such a cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley Jr., UTA vs. NY ($19): The surprisingly successful Jazz have relied on their veteran point guard Conley to run their offense, leaving him to average what would be a career-high 8.1 assists. However, they don't ask him to score much, resulting in his 16.0 percent usage rate. Curry has a higher upside at a cheaper salary, so Conley might not be worth the risk.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, BKN at SAC ($50): Durant has been doing it all for the Nets since Irving was suspended, providing 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over six games. He's going to continue to lead their offense for however long Irving is ultimately out. Facing a Kings team that has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league leaves him with the potential for another monster stat line.

Malik Beasley, UTA vs. NY ($11): The Jazz have been successful because, despite not having a superstar, they have significant depth. Beasley has been one of their key bench players, providing 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers per game. With at least 27.8 Yahoo points in three straight games, he's worth considering at near the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM at NO ($23): Jackson is a unique fantasy player because of his ability to both block shots and make three-pointers. However, he's not much of a force on the glass, never averaging more than 5.8 rebounds per game in his career. He's had a checkered injury history and this will be his first game of the season, so expect him to play limited minutes.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. BKN ($38): Sabonis demolished the Warriors on Sunday, finishing with 26 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists. He has recorded a double-double in five of his last six games, scoring at least 21 points five times during that stretch. The Nets have allowed the eighth-most rebounds per game in the league, making Sabonis one of the most appealing centers for this slate.

Charles Bassey, SA at POR ($12): Bassey logged 24 minutes in the Spurs blowout loss to the Warriors on Monday, finishing with 21.9 Yahoo points. He has scored at least that many Yahoo points in three straight games, mostly thanks to him totaling 27 rebounds and seven blocks. Don't expect him to score much, but he can still provide value at this salary.

Center to Avoid

Kelly Olynyk, UTA vs. NY ($19): Olynyk is another veteran who has helped the Jazz get off to a hot start. He's starting and playing 27 minutes per game, but his usage rate is only 18.1 percent and he's hauling in a modest 4.3 rebounds per game. That has contributed to him scoring 23.7 Yahoo points or fewer in five straight games.

