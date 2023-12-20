NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 20

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday brings a busy 10-game slate in the NBA. That means there are a ton of options to wade through on Yahoo. Here are some of the top targets at each position, as well as some players to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Donovan Mitchell, CLE vs. UTA ($44): Mitchell is running the show for the Jazz with Darius Garland (jaw) out. In the two games that Garland has missed, Mitchell scored 52.5 and 51.2 Yahoo points, respectively. Expect him to stay hot against a Jazz team that has the seventh-worst defensive rating in the league.

Collin Sexton, UTA at CLE ($20): Like Mitchell, injuries have recently forced Sexton into a larger role. The Jazz are set to play their fourth straight game without Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Keyonte George (foot). In each of the previous three games, Sexton scored at least 35.1 Yahoo points. The Cavaliers are missing their defensive anchor, Evan Mobley (knee), which makes this matchup even more appealing for Sexton.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, LAL at CHI ($24): Russell has averaged only 26 minutes over his last six games. During that span, he provided just 9.8 points and 5.7 assists per game. The Lakers are the healthiest that they have been in a while, so with their depth situation having improved, Russell could be given inconsistent playing time moving forward.

FORWARDS

P.J. Washington Jr., CHA at IND ($21): After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Washington returned to play 39 minutes against the Raptors on Monday. He shot just 5-for-16 from the field but still scored 40.9 Yahoo points. Miles Bridges should be back for this matchup, but the Hornets remain without starting center Mark Williams (back). That makes Washington a viable option against a Pacers team that has played at the fastest pace and has the second-worst defensive rating in the league.

Tari Eason, HOU vs. ATL ($15): The Hawks are another team to attack in DFS. They have played at the fifth-fastest pace and have the fourth-worst defensive rating. Eason has already been productive, scoring at least 29.1 Yahoo points in four of the last five games. This is a great spot to deploy him at a cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. MIN ($25): While Washington and Eason have great matchups, the same can't be said for Harris. He will take on a Timberwolves team that has the best defensive rating. Harris has already been quiet lately, averaging 24.7 Yahoo points over his last 10 games. On a night with so many other viable options, there's no need to take a chance on Harris breaking out of his slump in a less-than-ideal matchup.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. ATL ($38): Going back to the Hawks, Sengun is another player on the Rockets to target. He has provided excellent all-around production this season, averaging 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The key is that he has career-high marks in minutes per game (32) and usage rate (27.1 percent).

Nick Richards, CHA at IND ($14): The injury to Williams has enabled Richards to average 29 minutes over the last seven games. While his numbers haven't exactly jumped off the page, his averages of 9.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during that span shouldn't be ignored. Combine his expanded role with a cheap salary and a great matchup, and Richards is a viable tournament option.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL vs. MIA ($24): Carter is set to return from a 20-game absence because of a finger injury. In his absence, Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner filled in admirably. Since they played so well, the Magic can ease Carter back into action if they want to. The potential for limited minutes combined with a bad matchup against Bam Adebayo makes Carter someone to avoid.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.