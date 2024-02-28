NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be six games played across the NBA on Wednesday with a few teams dealing with back-to-back situations. Be sure to monitor injury reports throughout the day for players potentially being rested. With that in mind, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Trey Murphy, NO at IND ($14): The Pelicans will be one of the teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set. Jose Alvarado has one game left to serve on his suspension and CJ McCollum (ankle) has missed two straight. Zion Williamson has also found himself on the injury report often, although he has appeared in six straight games. With all of that in mind, expect Murphy to see plenty of minutes. He has already been playing well, scoring at least 30.0 Yahoo points in four of his last five games.

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI vs. CLE ($14): The Bulls are another team playing the second game of a back-to-back set. They are severely shorthanded, which has contributed to Dosunmu averaging 36 minutes over the last 12 games. After having scored at least 31.2 Yahoo points in four of the last five games, he has the potential to provide significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, LAL at LAC ($21): Dinwiddie has had a quiet start to his tenure with the Lakers. Over five games, he has averaged only 4.8 points and 3.4 assists. He's taking just 5.8 shots per game during that span. With how little he has been involved in the Lakers' offense, he's not worth rolling with at his current salary.

FORWARDS

Kawhi Leonard, LAC vs. LAL ($43): Paul George (knee) has been ruled out for the Clippers. When he was sidelined Sunday against the Kings, Leonard scored 46.1 Yahoo points over 36 minutes. He has shown a high floor by averaging 42.9 Yahoo points per game for the season, making Leonard one of the safest forward options to consider.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND vs. NO ($18): Aaron Nesmith (ankle) has missed the last three games for the Pacers. Mathurin has gone off in his absence, scoring at least 30.7 Yahoo points in each game. He destroyed the Raptors on Monday, scoring 59.3 Yahoo points over 39 minutes. Nesmith is listed as questionable to face the Pelicans, so if he is out again, Mathurin is a great option at a cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Santi Aldama, MEM at MIN ($17): The good news for Aldama is that he continues to start for the Grizzlies. However, he has averaged only 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over their last five games. During that span, he averaged 6.6 shot attempts over 26 minutes per game. The Timberwolves have the best defensive rating in the league, putting Aldama in a difficult spot to try and get back on track.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. SAC ($59): Jokic has come out of the All-Star break with three straight triple-doubles. He is making a case to win another MVP award, averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game for the season. While his salary will do a number on your budget, there is enough value at the guard and forward positions to help offset it.

Kelly Olynyk, TOR vs. DAL ($11): Jakob Poeltl was forced out of Monday's game against the Pacers with an ankle injury. The ailment has him listed as questionable to take on the Mavericks. If he can't play, expect Olynyk to take on an expanded role. While he has logged just 20 minutes per game this season, he has shown his versatility with averages of 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists during his combined time with the Jazz and Raptors.

Center to Avoid

Daniel Gafford, DAL at TOR ($21): Gafford's role with the Mavericks has become a concern. He has logged fewer than 20 minutes in three straight games and played only seven minutes versus the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Unless he starts to play more, he's someone to avoid.

