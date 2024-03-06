NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 6

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday brings a fun eight-game slate in the NBA. Among the highlight matchups are the Warriors hosting the Bucks and the Kings taking on the Lakers. Let's dive into the Yahoo DFS slate and highlight some players to target at each position, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Caris LeVert, CLE at ATL ($19): The Cavaliers are currently playing without Donovan Mitchell (knee), who will miss at least two more games. LeVert had missed two games with an elbow injury, but he returned Tuesday to log 30 minutes versus the Celtics. Plenty of minutes against a Hawks team that plays at the fourth-fastest pace and has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league could make LeVert a significant bargain.

Dalano Banton, POR vs. OKC ($10): The Trail Blazers' depth chart is a mess. With injuries impacting them at multiple positions, Banton has taken on a more significant role. He even started and logged 33 minutes versus the Timberwolves on Monday. With at least 31.4 Yahoo points in two of his last three games, Banton is worth considering in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, LAL vs. SAC ($21): Dinwiddie hasn't made much of an impact since joining the Lakers. Not only has his playing time taken a hit, but he has barely been involved in their offense. Over nine games with the team, he is averaging 5.1 points and 5.3 shot attempts per game. LeVert has a much higher upside and a cheaper salary, so there's no need to take a chance on Dinwiddie.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI at UTA ($39): With the Bulls missing so many players because of injury, DeRozan has logged 38 minutes per game this season. He comes into this matchup particularly hot, averaging 26.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 12 games. The Jazz rank in the top 10 in pace of play but in the bottom 10 for defensive rating, so don't expect them to be able to slow down DeRozan.

John Collins, UTA vs. CHI ($26): Things are ugly up front for the Jazz right now. They will face the Bulls with Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps), Walker Kessler (foot) and Taylor Hendricks (toe) all out. With Markkanen and Kessler out Monday, Collins scored 51.5 Yahoo points over 35 minutes against the Wizards. The Bulls are a better defensive team than the Wizards, but with added minutes coming his way, Collins is still a great mid-tier salary option.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, OKC at POR ($21): Hayward hasn't spent much time on the floor since being dealt to the Thunder. He hasn't played more than 19 minutes in any of his seven games with the team. During that span, he averaged only 2.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. He's not someone to consider even at the minimum salary, let alone with a salary of $21.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at LAL ($48): Sabonis is as hot as it gets right now. Over his last 15 games, he has averaged 19.9 points, 14.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.1 steals. He is shooting 60.8 percent from the field for the season and is a nightly triple-double threat. Facing Anthony Davis is never easy, but the last time he took on the Lakers in Los Angeles, Sabonis produced 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Duop Reath, POR vs. OKC ($10): The Trail Blazers have listed Deandre Ayton (hand) as doubtful, putting him on pace to miss his fourth straight game. Reath has started and scored at least 27.7 Yahoo points in each of the last three games with Ayton sidelined. Regardless of the score, Reath is likely to log significant minutes, making him a viable tournament option.

Center to Avoid

Chet Holmgren, OKC at POR ($33): The Trail Blazers are already one of the worst teams in the league, but their injuries will have them fighting even more of an uphill battle Wednesday. A meeting between these two teams in early January could be an indication of how this matchup plays out. The Thunder won that game by 62 points, leaving Holmgren to play just 20 minutes. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Thunder win this by at least 20 points, so we could see another limited workload for Holmgren.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.