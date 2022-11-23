NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 23

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Before the NBA takes the day off for Thanksgiving, we have a 12-game slate to enjoy Wednesday. There are some great matchups, including Jayson Tatum and the Celtics hosting Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Bulls will also be in action, facing a Bucks team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. The Clippers will take on the Warriors, and they will be fighting an uphill battle with Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) out. Let's dive into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jordan Clarkson, UTA vs. DET ($24): Clarkson will have the ball in his hands more with Mike Conley Jr. (lower leg) out. He logged 39 minutes in the first game that Conley missed Monday, finishing with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Clippers. This is a favorable matchup against a Pistons team with the second-worst defensive rating in the league, making Clarkson a great option.

Shake Milton, PHI at CHA ($11): The 76ers pulled off an improbable win over the Nets on Tuesday despite being without their three best players. They received added contributions from Milton, who recorded 16 points, six rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes. Plenty of minutes and shot attempts should be coming his way in this game, making him too good to pass up at near the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Zach LaVine, CHI at MIL ($26): LaVine doesn't look like himself following offseason knee surgery. He sat out some games for rest at the beginning of the season and now he can't seem to find his way out of a shooting funk that has seen him shoot 41.4 percent from the field. He had shot at least 47.6 percent in both of the last two seasons. A matchup against a Bucks team with the best defensive rating in the league likely won't help his cause.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. CHI ($55): The Bulls don't have good interior defense, making Giannis a nightmare matchup for them. When they faced off in the playoffs last season, he averaged 28.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over five games. Don't expect the Bulls to be able to slow him down this time around, either.

Paul Reed, PHI at CHA ($10): Montrezl Harrell started Tuesday with Joel Embiid (foot) out, but he only played 16 minutes. Reed was a difference-maker off the bench, posting 19 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 31 minutes. That likely earned him more playing time against a Hornets team that has allowed the third-most rebounds per game in the league.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS vs. LAC ($20): Green is expected to make his return after sitting out Monday's game against the Pelicans for rest. Before that day off, he had scored four points or fewer in four of his last seven games. He is averaging a modest 27.7 Yahoo points per game for the season, so since his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, avoiding him might be the best route to take.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at OKC ($52): After initially being listed as doubtful Tuesday, Jokic not only played against the Pistons, but he torched them for 57.8 Yahoo points while falling one rebound shy of a triple-double. He has faced the Thunder twice this season, scoring 60.7 and 44.6 Yahoo points, respectively. There is some chance that he will sit out this second game of a back-to-back set, but if he plays, he has tremendous upside.

Clint Capela, ATL vs. SAC ($22): The presence of Onyeka Okongwu hasn't impacted Capela any more than it did last season. Capela is logging 27 minutes per game, providing averages of 11.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks along the way. Both the Hawks and the Kings rank inside the top seven in the league in pace of play, which should leave Capela with added opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, DAL at BOS ($22): Despite their lack of quality options up front, the Mavericks continue to limit Wood's playing time. He only played 17 minutes against the Nuggets on Sunday and is averaging 25 minutes per game for the season. There are plenty of other viable options for this slate who are locked into large roles than Wood has with the Mavericks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.