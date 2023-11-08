NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

I'll be taking over the Yahoo section for the next five days, and I can't wait to get back into it. We had a rare day off on Tuesday, but it gave me plenty of time to break down this slate. You need some time to examine this card, too, because we have almost every team in action. There's a ton to discuss, so let's get started with one of the best point guards in the NBA!

Guards

LaMelo Ball, CHA vs. WAS ($39)

Ball couldn't hit a shot through the opening week of the season, but something clicked on Monday. The playmaker went nuts in the second half, finishing with a season-high 65 Yahoo points. That's the stud we saw last season, and his early-season form has kept him way too cheap below $40. The best part of this is the matchup, though, with the Wizards ranked last in points allowed and defensive efficiency. This Hornets team is projected to score nearly 125 points, and Ball will surely be the straw that stirs the drink, especially since Terry Rozier is out as well.

Jordan Hawkins, NOP at MIN ($13)

Why didn't Hawkins get a price bump after Monday? It was unclear who would start at PG for CJ McCollum, but Hawkins took over and had a career night. He played 37 minutes as a starter, collecting 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists. You never see lines like that from $13 players, and it's less surprising in this expanded role. Minnesota has been one of the best defenses in the NBA, but the guard positions are the one spot you can exploit them.

Guard to Avoid

James Harden. LAC at BKN ($39)

I'm by no means a Harden hater, but we can't use him in DFS until we see more of this offense or a drastic price drop. There are too many cooks in this Clippers' kitchen right now, with Harden battling Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook for touches. All of these guys will have to make a sacrifice, and it makes it shocking that Harden's price is still approaching $40. We can't use Harden at that price in just his second game, especially since he had just 31 Yahoo points in his debut on Monday. Better games are around the corner, but wait until he gets closer to $30!

Forwards

Julius Randle, NYK vs. SAS ($33)

Randle has been rough this season, but he's still a solid fantasy producer. His role will always give him an excellent floor for fantasy, guaranteed for 35 minutes, 20 shots and a 30 percent usage rate. That workload has him averaging 35 Yahoo points per game, despite struggling with his shot. The reason we believe he can find his shot is this matchup, with San Antonio sitting last in points allowed and defensive efficiency last season. They're also 29th in defensive efficiency this year, surrendering 55 and 66 Y! points to Randle in their two matchups last season!

Michael Porter, DEN vs. GS ($21)

Porter struggled through the first week in his return from an ankle sprain, but he looks fully healthy now. The sharpshooter has at least 36 Yahoo points in three straight games, averaging over 31 Y! points per game for the season. That's all you can ask for from a $21 player, and it looks even better since he's getting more shots and usage in the absence of Jamal Murray. The matchup is the icing on the cake, with MPJ dropping 43 fantasy points in his most recent meeting with Golden State.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GSW at DEN ($18)

What's going on with Wig? This has been one of the most reliable players in the NBA over the last decade, but something is off. There are simply not enough touches for him right now because Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chris Paul do everything in this offense. That's led to Wiggins scoring 25 or fewer fantasy points in every game this season. We're used to seeing him average over 25 Y! points per game, but he's down to 16 fantasy points per game so far this season. We can't trust that against Denver, who's boasting a Top 5 defense in the opening weeks.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. GS ($57)

It's going to be tough to fade Joker on this slate. The two-time MVP is off to another absurd start, averaging 58 Yahoo points per game. This man has rarely finished below 40 Y! points over the last three years and has the highest floor in DFS because of his stat-stuffing ways. The ceiling has only risen with Murray sidelined because Jokic has at least 65 Y! points in three straight outings. Not to mention, he's scored at least 50 fantasy points in eight of his last nine matchups with the Warriors.

Daniel Gafford, WAS at CHA ($16)

Injuries have led to DG getting off to a slow start this season, but he showed his potential on Monday. The big man scored 36 Yahoo points against Joel Embiid, doing that damage across 30 minutes. That workload is what has us really excited because he should be in line for 30 minutes in every game from here on out with the lack of frontcourt depth on this roster. He's played at least 27 minutes in 35 games over the last two years and is averaging 33 Yahoo points per game in those outings. We love that in this matchup because Charlotte surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing centers last season. That was on full display when Gafford generated 28 and 38 Y! points in their two most recent matchups.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. DET ($21)

There was inevitably going to be an adjustment period for this team when acquiring Damian Lillard, but it's really crushed Bro-Lo's value. The big man is struggling to find his role in this offense, averaging just 9.3 shots across 26 minutes a night. That's led to some lackluster fantasy production, averaging just 24 Yahoo points per game. He's also scored 26 or fewer fantasy points in all but one outing this season and is impossible to trust until we see some more consistency.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.