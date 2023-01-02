NBA Fantasy - Start/Sit for Week 12

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Likewise, we'll also spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would typically not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, I'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your Fantasy rosters – usually from teams with four games -- that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

The first NBA week of the new calendar year brings us some good news as fantasy players, as we're back to a top-heavy schedule in terms of teams with four games. Additionally, we have just one two-game club, and injuries to key players continue to open up opportunities for their teammates, affording us some robust streaming options.

The first NBA week of the new calendar year brings us some good news as fantasy players, as we're back to a top-heavy schedule in terms of teams with four games. Additionally, we have just one two-game club, and injuries to key players continue to open up opportunities for their teammates, affording us some robust streaming options.

Each week, I'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your Fantasy rosters – usually from teams with four games -- that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

Likewise, we'll also spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would typically not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Washington Wizards

Without further ado, let's examine some of the more challenging start/sit decisions for Week 12:

Guards

Start: Dennis Schroder, Lakers

13% roster rate

Schroder has been making good use of his current starting opportunity, putting up 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over his last 14 games. The veteran point guard handed out a season-high nine assists against his old Hawks squad on Friday night, and he's encouragingly recorded double-digit shot attempts on nine occasions over the aforementioned sample. Schroder will continue taking the floor without Anthony Davis (foot) over the Lakers' four-game week, which should also help keep his usage and overall opportunity robust.

Start: Aaron Nesmith, Pacers

16% roster rate

Nesmith has guard eligibility in addition to forward, and he makes for an interesting streaming option for the Pacers' upcoming four-game week based on his recent body of work. The third-year pro is already enjoying a career-best season, putting up new high-water marks in points (9.5), rebounds (3.6) and assists (1.3) while shooting a solid 36.8 percent from distance. However, Nesmith has been even better of late and showing notably improved efficiency. He's averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 53.8 percent, including 40.9 percent from distance, over his last 10 games, and he's doing it over a modest 25.6 minutes per contest. With a seemingly secure hold on the starting power forward job for the time being, Nesmith can be started.

ALSO CONSIDER: Malik Beasley, Jazz (24% roster rate)

Sit: Bradley Beal, Wizards

45% start rate

Beal has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, and while he appeared to be close to playing Sunday against the Bucks, he ultimately sat out. He could be back in the lineup Tuesday for the rematch with Milwaukee, but with only two potential opportunities to take the floor this coming week, the risk isn't likely worth it.

Forwards

Start: Royce O'Neale, Nets

35% start rate

O'Neale has proven a very effective fit on the Nets' star-laden first unit, playing an unsung hero of sorts who can offer a nice boost to your lineup across multiple categories on a full schedule like the ones the Nets enjoy in Week 12. The versatile veteran has been locked in from three all season (43.2%). In his last six games, he's averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 65.9 percent, including 61.3 percent from behind the arc.

Start: Jeremy Sochan, Spurs

36% roster rate

Sochan is averaging 14.6 points (on 49.4 percent shooting), 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 28.7 minutes over his last seven games, six of which have seen him start at power forward. The rookie ninth-overall pick's rock-solid body of work in that span suggests he'll hold onto his first-unit role during San Antonio's upcoming four-game week. His defensive prowess also occasionally leads to some solid contributions in both steals and blocks. Given that he's in the midst of his most extended stretch of success yet as a pro, now's a good time to ride the hot hand with Sochan.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tim Hardaway, Mavericks (37% start rate)

Sit: Michael Porter, Nuggets

81% start rate

Porter is on a three-game schedule this coming week. Although he's certainly capable of the occasional spike performance, he's been offering production that can be surpassed by a four-game option of a similar caliber. Outside of a breakout 30-point effort versus the Kings four games ago, Porter has scored 19 points or less in his other five games since his latest extended absence due to injury, and he's generating generally modest numbers in rebounds and assists as well. Porter is an efficient shooter, but his usage usually remains capped while sharing the floor with Nikola Jokic, and to a lesser extent, Jamal Murray.

CENTERS

Start: Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks

48% start rate

Okongwu appears set to begin the Hawks' four-game week Monday as a starter, with Clint Capela already ruled out for a fourth straight game due to his calf injury. Atlanta is right back in action Wednesday, so a chance of at least two starts are there for the young big, who's putting up 13.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks across 29.9 minutes in his last eight games overall. Okongwu has a trio of double-doubles in that span and is shooting 62.5 percent overall. It's also worth noting, in case he does return to his bench role at some point during the week, that only three of his 17 double-digit scoring performances this season have come in a starting role.

Start: Thomas Bryant, Lakers

50% start rate

Bryant appears set for another week of starts in place of Anthony Davis (foot), and he's already proven highly capable of thriving in that role. The big man is averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in his eight-game starting stint thus far, shooting 64.4 percent, including 60 percent from three-point range (1.9 three-point attempts per game), in that span. Bryant begins the Lakers' four-game week with a premium matchup against the Hornets' league-worst defense against centers. He'll have another highly favorable scenario later in the week versus the Hawks' similarly porous frontcourt.

ALSO CONSIDER: Steven Adams, Grizzlies (43% start rate)

Sit: Brook Lopez, Bucks

48% start rate

Lopez has provided some solid lines lately, but he'll take the floor just three times in the coming week and is likely to have at least Jrue Holiday (illness) back in action alongside him for Milwaukee's first game Tuesday. There's also a possibility Khris Middleton (knee) returns at some point during the week, leading to a hit to the big man's overall usage. While you might want to keep rolling with him if you're in desperate need of shoring up your blocks, Lopez is likely okay to sit for this week if you have a comparable four-game option.