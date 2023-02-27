NBA Fantasy Start/Sit - Tough Calls on Lineup Decisions

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

We head into what most fantasy leagues treat as the first post-All-Star-break scoring period with plenty of teams on four-game weeks. This early portion of the stretch run becomes especially intriguing for fantasy purposes, considering many non-contending teams begin to give young players extended opportunities. Many remain available for plucking off the wire or will eventually earn a promotion from your bench to a starting role.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 19:

Guards

Start: Cam Thomas, Nets

44% start rate

Thomas' name doesn't carry quite the same luster in fantasy circles as during that brief but white-hot stretch surrounding the trade of Kyrie Irving when he mustered three consecutive 40-point efforts. However, the second-year guard is still making his presence felt off the bench plenty on a now fully revamped Brooklyn squad, putting up a solid 16.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 23.6 minutes per contest in the last five games. Thomas continues to be lethal from deep, as evidenced by his 43.8 percent success rate from behind the arc in that span. While you typically won't get much outside of scoring and shooting categories from him, he fits the bill on a four-game week if you need a boost in those areas.

Start: Malaki Branham, Spurs

40% roster rate

Branham has taken advantage of multi-game absences from Tre Jones (foot) and Romeo Langford (thigh) to make his mark on the first unit. Even if one or both returns during the Spurs' upcoming four-game week, it may be hard for Gregg Popovich and staff to justify curtailing the precocious 19-year-old's minutes to any significant degree, considering he's averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 32.7 minutes over his last 10 games, with nine of those starts. Branham has also been impressively efficient, with 50.3 percent shooting over that span, including 39.3 percent from deep. With the possibility he at least starts in one or two games of San Antonio's ledger this coming week, the rookie makes for a nice Week 19 streaming option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Isaiah Joe, Thunder (13% roster rate)

Sit: Collin Sexton, Jazz

75% roster rate

Sexton is set to have his injured hamstring reevaluated Monday after a two-game absence, but there's no guarantee at this moment of what his availability might be for the Jazz's already abbreviated three-game week. Given the tricky nature of soft-tissue injuries and the real possibility of aggravation even if he does return, it could be prudent to hold off on rolling with Sexton in your starting lineup for at least one more week.

Forwards

Start: Cameron Johnson, Nets

47% start rate

Johnson is proving to be a key part of that aforementioned new-look Nets first unit, with the Suns transplant averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 29 minutes per contest in his first five games with Brooklyn. Johnson has accomplished the solid scoring numbers even while shooting a sub-par 44.6 percent in that span, and given he's proven to be a much sharper marksman for the entire season (47.4 percent shooting, including 45.5 percent from three-point range, prior to the trade), he could very well up his performance in that regarding during Brooklyn's four-game week.

Start: Kenyon Martin, Rockets

36% start rate

It may be easy to overlook some of the Rockets' many promising young players due to the team's overall record, but Martin should be top of mind for fantasy managers who need some Week 19 help at forward. The 2020 second-round pick enters Houston's four-game week on an extended stretch of strong play, averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his last 18 games overall, the last 17 of those as a starter. Martin's short and mid-range shooting has been especially impressive, and he's boasting a 57.5 percent success rate overall during that stretch. Given his team's propensity for getting into fast-paced, high-scoring battles, Martin is a firm Start candidate with four chances to take the floor.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luguentz Dort, Thunder (49% roster rate)

Sit: Bojan Bogdanovic, Pistons

63% start rate

The Pistons have a three-game schedule this week. Bogdanovic is already guaranteed to participate in two of those games at most due to an Achilles injury that he's already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets with. The veteran wing also put up only 9.0 points on 33.3 percent shooting in the last two games, and given the circumstances, can safely be stashed on your bench this week for healthier options.

CENTERS

Start: Mason Plumlee, Clippers

44% start rate

Plumlee heads into Week 19 with two straight starts under his belt in place of Ivica Zubac (calf), a pair of contests where he's churned out 8.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 26 minutes. Plumlee is naturally still getting acclimated in Los Angeles following his trade from the Hornets, where he was enjoying the best season of his career. Zubac could miss at least the first of the Clippers' four games this week, given the lingering nature of calf injuries, and Plumlee certainly has the experience to make good use of his minutes whether he's on the first or second unit.

Start: Zach Collins, Spurs

45% start rate

Collins should arguably have a much higher start rate across fantasy leagues, considering what he's shown with what will soon officially qualify as the most extensive starting opportunity of his career. The 2017 first-round pick is averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in his first six games with the first unit since the trade of Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors. The floor-stretching big is shooting 50.7 percent, including 38.1 percent from deep, on 11.8 shots per game during that span. He should continue to enjoy a similarly solid usage rate over San Antonio's four-game schedule.

ALSO CONSIDER: Daniel Gafford, Wizards (36% roster rate)

Sit: Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

82% start rate

Mobley will only have two chances to benefit your lineup this coming week, and he already enters the scoring period in a bit of a lull. The big man is still shooting relatively well, but he's scored under 20 points in two straight and four of the last six games. Chances are you'll get solid scoring and rebound numbers from Mobley in his two games this week, but a similarly capable three- or four-game option will almost certainly exceed his production.