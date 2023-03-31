NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Adds for the Final Week

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Hyland wasn't part of the team's regular rotation for the first month and change following the midseason trade. However, he has been called upon consistently over the last week with Paul George (knee) sidelined and has made the most of his opportunities, averaging 16.8 points, 7.0 dimes, 3.3 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks in 23.8 minutes across the last four games. It seems Hyland will continue to have the green light over the final week of the regular season, so if you need scoring, assists and threes, go ahead and snag him.

We've reached the final week of the NBA regular season, which means this will be the last waiver wire article until the fall. Although many fantasy leagues are finished, some play on to the bitter end. Given how many NBA teams are still mathematically in contention for a playoff spot, there may not be as many high-upside pickups as usual at this late stage of the season. Still, there are enough injuries—as well as teams throwing in the towel—that there is no shortage of decent options. As usual, a list of recent recommendations is included at the end.

WIDELY ROSTERED

Bones Hyland, LA Clippers (44% rostered)

Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets (37% rostered)

Williams was much more widely rostered prior to recent injury issues, which caused him to miss six straight contests earlier this month. In his first two games back, Williams has combined for 28 points and 24 boards across 53 minutes. While he isn't expected to play every game down the stretch, Williams is an intriguing add, especially for those in daily lineup leagues.

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies (35% rostered)

Kennard is proving to be a good fit with the Grizzlies, having reached double figures in scoring in nine consecutive contests while posting averages of 15.1 points, 4.0 threes, 3.6 boards, 2.6 dimes and 0.9 steals across 25.7 minutes during that same stretch. Furthermore, Memphis has four games on its schedule for the final week. If Kennard is available, add him.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (31% rostered)

Over the last four games, Richards has averaged 11.8 points and 13.3 rebounds in 27.2 minutes. Rookie center Mark Williams has returned to the lineup following a recent six-game injury absence. However, given that Williams isn't likely to play every game down the stretch, Richards has considerable upside in most formats.

WIDELY AVAILABLE

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks (28% rostered)

Grimes has scored 22 points or more in three of the last four games while averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 threes, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.4 minutes. With Julius Randle (ankle) out for at least a couple of weeks, Grimes may continue to be featured offensively as the regular season winds down. Furthermore, in two of New York's three games during the final week of the regular season, the Knicks face a Pacers squad that hasn't been providing much resistance lately on the defensive end.

Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers (27% rostered)

Over the last four games, Eubanks has delivered well-rounded averages of 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes. He was solid down the stretch late last season as well, and with four games on tap for the final week, Eubanks is worthy of consideration across all formats.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers (25% rostered)

Jackson wasn't a reliable option in any format for most of the season. Nevertheless, with Myles Turner (ankle) missing some time lately, Jackson has earned 20-plus minutes in seven of his last nine appearances. Despite playing only two minutes in one of those outings, Jackson has put together averages of 10.0 points, 6.7 boards, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 20.3 minutes across the last nine games. As such, he's worth a look in most formats for the final week of the season.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls (18% rostered)

Across his last nine appearances, White has compiled averages of 13.8 points (51.1% FG, 47.1% 3PT, 100.0% FT), 5.2 dimes, 3.3 boards, 2.7 threes and 0.9 steals in 28.2 minutes. With four games on Chicago's schedule for the final week, fantasy managers would be wise to add White.

Recent recommendations: Talen Horton-Tucker, Marvin Bagley, Monte Morris, Jalen Duren, Xavier Tillman, Malik Monk, Royce O'Neale, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Kris Dunn, Delon Wright, Jordan Nwora, Sandro Mamukelashvili