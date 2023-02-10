NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Post-Deadline Trade Implications

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The trade deadline is almost always a highly entertaining time for those who follow the NBA and play fantasy basketball. However, this was perhaps the craziest trade deadline in league history—or at least in recent memory. As promised in last week's column, this week's waiver wire article aims to transcend the trading mayhem. Without further ado, here are a handful of players to consider adding in the aftermath of a wild week of wheeling and dealing. As usual, a list of recently recommended players is included at the very end.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks (47% rostered)

Following the acquisition of Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks will rely heavily on Hardaway, who has averaged 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 3.3 assists in 35.0 minutes across the last three games. Dorian Finney-Smith was Dallas' most versatile defender, capable of playing multiple positions, and while Josh Green (29% rostered) and Reggie Bullock (10% rostered) bring more to the table defensively than Hardaway and should see a boost in fantasy value as well, neither has the perimeter scoring potential that Hardaway offers. Those in deeper leagues where Hardaway is long gone from the waiver wire, or those in need of some defensive upside, can consider adding Green or Bullock instead.

Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets (42% rostered)

Before the new year, Williams had already leapfrogged Nick Richards for the backup center gig behind Mason Plumlee, who was dealt to the Clippers prior to the trade deadline. Boasting Per 36 Minutes averages of 18.2 points (64.8% FG, 73.5% FT), 13.4 boards, 2.6 blocks and 1.9 steals through 25 appearances, it's no surprise that the rookie has seen his rostered percentage rise so rapidly (+29% Last Day). If Williams is still available in your league, add him immediately. If he was already scooped up, keep an eye on him in case he struggles in upcoming matchups versus the title-contending Celtics and Nuggets, leading to someone hastily dropping him.

Whether he's thrust into a starting role or not—and it appears that he will be—Williams is arguably the biggest winner of the trade deadline from a fantasy perspective.

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs (37% rostered)

In the aftermath of Jakob Poeltl being traded back to Toronto, Collins should earn most of the minutes at center going forward this season. Although he's a bit turnover-prone (1.9 TOV), Collins is having the best campaign of his career, with career-high averages in scoring (9.5 PPG), assists (2.5 APG) and field-goal percentage (53.8% FG). All told, his Per 36 Minutes averages of 16.8 points, 10.1 boards, 4.3 dimes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 threes through 44 appearances this season explain his significant increase in rostered percentage (+17% Last Day). As with Williams, Collins is an add across all formats. Snag him now before it's too late.

Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons (5% rostered)

Diallo isn't averaging a career high in any counting stats, but he is maintaining a scalding career-high field-goal percentage (57.6% FG) this season. There's no guarantee that Diallo will be the Piston who sees the most significant uptick in playing time after the trading of starting wing Saddiq Bey, but if he is, his per-36-minute averages of 18.0 points, 7.2 boards, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals suggest he could be a valuable contributor in most formats. Those in deeper leagues could do a lot worse than taking a flier on a player like Diallo, who has thrived in a smaller role and could be on the verge of earning a lot more minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz (3% rostered)

Horton-Tucker hadn't been part of the rotation for four straight games before the multi-team trade that sent Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers and Mike Conley to the Timberwolves. However, during Wednesday's matchup versus Minnesota, Horton-Tucker tallied 15 points, six dimes, one board and one block in 24 minutes. He has always been more comfortable with the ball in his hands than operating away from the action. While Collin Sexton figures to be the primary perimeter playmaker, Horton-Tucker may get a decent number of on-ball reps from now on. Moreover, in terms of per-minute production, Horton-Tucker is turning in his best season, with career-high per-36 averages of 16.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks through 42 appearances.

