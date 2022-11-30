NBA Futures Picks: NBA Championship Odds And Predictions

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

We are roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season, and teams are truly starting to show who they really are. As a result, now could be the optimal time for you to place NBA futures picks, as there is still great value to be had on the various sportsbooks.

Below, we will go over the NBA Championship odds and give your predictions and best bets for these NBA futures picks. On top of that, we will show you some of the best online sportsbook sign-up promotions to claim right now as you bet on the NBA.

Best Sportsbook Promotions For NBA Futures Picks

There are many great NBA betting offers that you can claim when you sign up to bet on NBA futures picks. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, sign up and claim as many of these offers as you would like.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Among the most valuable NBA betting welcome bonuses is with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, which gives you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. You will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for NBA futures picks.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any NBA team to win today and receive $200 in free bets if your bet hits when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code are given a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 to use on NBA championship odds.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 wager.

Claim NBA Betting Offers And Welcome Bonuses

We have outlined the best NBA betting offers to claim today. Now, let us discuss how you can sign up and claim these sports betting bonuses.

Click the promo code link for the sportsbook you want to sign up for. This takes you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete the registration.

NBA Futures Picks, Championship Odds, And Predictions

A quarter of the way through the season, the Boston Celtics top the NBA Championship odds, at +400 to win it all. The Milwaukee Bucks (+500), Golden State Warriors (+700), Phoenix Suns (+700), and Los Angeles Clippers (+850) round out the top-five.

For our NBA futures picks, our best bet to win it all is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors started slow, but they have been much better now that they are healthier. They look like the strongest bet to win it all once again.

In terms of a dark horse, the Denver Nuggets (+1900) are a team that could be a trade away from being true contenders. While it seems odd to call the second-ranked team in the West a dark horse, they are a great value at sportsbooks.

Sign up for the NBA betting offers above to place these NBA futures picks with promotional bets.