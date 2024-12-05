NBA Pick'Em Thursday: Best Plays on Underdog and DraftKings Pick6

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

RJ Barrett under 22.5 points vs. Thunder

DraftKings Pick6, 4:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: OKC is one of the stingiest defenses in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the 3rd-fewest points per 48 minutes (102.9). Barrett is in the midst of a career year and is averaging 26.3 PPG on 50.1 FG% over the past 10 games, but I just can't trust him here. He's averaging just 15.4 PPG in the five games that the Raptors have scored 103 or fewer points.

Luka Doncic under 3.5 turnovers at Washington

DraftKings Pick6, 4:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game has blowout written all over it, with the Mavericks being 14-point favorites on the road. Not only that, but the Wizards are forcing the 2nd-fewest turnovers per 48 minutes (11.6) over the past 10 games. Doncic is averaging a career-low 3.3 turnovers anyway, and I wouldn't be surprised if he sat the entire fourth quarter.

DeMar DeRozan over 5.5 free throws made at Memphis

Underdog, 5:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: DeRozan is averaging 5.0 made free throws per game this season. He's the best foul-drawer on the Kings. That may be a bigger advantage tonight than usual. Over the past 10 games, the Grizzlies are allowing the 2nd-most opponent free-throw attempts per 48 minutes (25.7).

