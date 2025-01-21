NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Sleeper and PrizePicks for Tuesday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Aaron Gordon more than 13.5 PTS+REB vs. 76ers

PrizePicks, 3:58 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Gordon has been on a soft minutes restriction since making his return from injury, but I think we could see him move into the 24-to-27-minute range tonight against a very get-able – and banged up – Sixers team. Gordon has already gone over this number in two of his last four games, despite averaging just 20.0 minutes per game in that span.

Christian Braun less than 0.5 steals vs. 76ers

Sleeper, 3:43 PM CT

Alex Barutha: As much as the 76ers have struggled lately, it's not because they turn the ball over a ton. Philly is allowing the fewest opponent steals per 48 minutes (6.3) across the past 10 games. During that same stretch, Braun is averaging just 0.4 steals -- so I don't mind assuming he'll have another inactive game defensively.

Kelly Oubre less than 1.5 turnovers at Denver

Sleeper, 3:47 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Denver plays low-risk defense, forcing the second-fewest turnovers per 48 minutes (11.7) across the past 10 games. Oubre does a pretty good job taking care of the ball -- partially because he never passes. Regardless, he's averaging just 1.2 turnovers across his past 10 games, so I'm not expecting him to exceed his average here.

