This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton to record over 16.5 points – Pick6, 1.30 PM CT

The Pacers need Haliburton to play at his best in this pivotal Game 5 on Monday if they don't want to have their backs against the wall when the series shifts to Indiana for Game 6 on Thursday. Based on his recent performances, Haliburton should be able to reach this point tally once again. After all, he's done it in his last three outings, including a 17-point performance in the Game 2 loss at Paycom Center. However, it's worth noting the Pacers are 1-2 over that stretch.

Pascal Siakam has proven to be an effective offensive weapon for Indiana, and the likes of Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard have tried defensively in an effort to slow the Thunder down. Make no mistakes, though. The Pacers are at their best when Haliburton is shining on offense. While he's had some ups and downs throughout the playoffs, for the most part, he's stepped up when needed. He's averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three in the playoffs. If he can perform at the same level he's done it during most of the playoffs, the Pacers should have a chance of pulling the upset here – and Haliburton should also have a realistic chance to reach this mark.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record over 6.0 assists – PrizePicks, 1.30 PM CT

Similar to what will happen with Haliburton in Indiana, the Thunder need Gilgeous-Alexander to play at a very high level on offense in this contest. However, Gilgeous-Alexander would be wise to try not to do everything alone, as OKC has been at its best this series when other players also step up. It could be Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren or even Alex Caruso, but Gilgeous-Alexander must trust his teammates and put them in a good position to succeed.

The 2025 NBA MVP is coming off a zero-assist performance in the Game 4 victory in Indiana and has dished out fewer than six dimes in three of four games this series. However, he's also averaging 6.3 dimes in the postseason. He should bounce back Monday in a game where the Thunder desperately need him to be at his best.

Chet Holmgren to record over 16.5 points + assists – Underdog, 1.30 PM CT

There's a very likely scenario in which the Pacers focus their defensive plan on trying to slow Gilgeous-Alexander down, especially after he took over Game 4 and scored 15 of his 35 points to fuel Oklahoma City's comeback in the fourth quarter. If that's the case, and considering Jalen Williams's shooting woes throughout the series, don't be surprised if Holmgren ends up stepping up. Again.

The second-year big man has had to deal with the likes of Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner in the paint, but he's adjusted well to the challenge. Holmgren has recorded back-to-back double-doubles in his last two outings and notched a 14-point, 15-rebound effort in the Game 4 win on Friday. He's recorded at least 15 points + assists in his previous three games in the NBA Finals, and if he enjoys a bit more touches on offense in this game, he should be within the realm of reaching this line. For what it's worth, Holmgren is averaging 15.9 points and 1.1 assists per game in the playoffs.

