NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on PrizePicks, Sleeper and Pick6 for Thursday, April 10

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Rudy Gobert to record over 25.5 points + rebounds + assists – Pick6, 4 PM ET

Gobert's double-double streak ended during the Timberwolves' loss to the Bucks on Tuesday, as the towering Frenchman finished with six points, nine rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes. However, Gobert should be back to his very best in what should be a favorable matchup for him against the Grizzlies. Given that Memphis employs two bigs, Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson, Gobert should feast on them on both sides of the court. Gobert is a better rebounder than Jackson, which should give him an edge in most box-out battles, whereas he's also likely to dominate Edey on offense due to his vast array of post moves. The Timberwolves will probably rely on Anthony Edwards on offense, but it would be foolish to overlook what Gobert can bring to the table. After all, Gobert has recorded at least 25 P+R+A in seven of his last eight appearances.

Hawks vs. Nets: Trae Young to record over 38.5 points + assists + rebounds – Sleeper, 4 PM ET

Young will end the 2024-25 regular season as the league leader in assists per game, and with the Hawks aiming to catch fire with the Play-In Tournament right around the corner, Young should be in line for another productive matchup against an eliminated Brooklyn team. The star floor general is listed as probable due to an Achilles injury, but as has been the case over the last few weeks, Young shouldn't have issues suiting up and handling his regular workload while running the offense for Atlanta. Young has logged a double-double in 12 of his last 14 outings, and over that span, he has averaged 25.1 points, 11.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 35.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.4 percent from three.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Myles Turner to record over 25.0 points + rebounds + assists – PrizePicks, 4 PM ET

Turner is coming off a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in the 104-98 win over the Wizards on Tuesday, and the big man will have a big chance to be productive once again in this matchup against the Cavaliers. Cleveland has locked up the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so the coaching staff has decided to rest most of the regular starters for this contest. Jarrett Allen will be the lone starter to play, but Myles Turner should still be productive even if he loses the rebounding battle, since his ability to stretch the floor gives him an edge on offense against Allen. Turner has recorded at least 26 P+R+A in each of his last four appearances, and he should have a legit shot at extending that streak Thursday.

