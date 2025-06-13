NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Pick6 & Sleeper for Game 4 of 2025 NBA Finals

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Thunder vs. Pacers in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals

Pascal Siakam to record over 25.5 points + rebounds -- 5 PM, Pick6

Siakam has surpassed the line of over 25.5 points + rebounds in two of his three games in the Finals, and he's coming off a solid outing in the Game 3 victory with 21 points and six boards. The composition of the Thunder lineup will ultimately determine whether Siakam takes over on offense or not, as it's an entirely different strategy to match with Jalen Williams than with Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein. One thing is clear, though, and that's the fact that Siakam has been the Pacers' second-best player in this postseason run behind Tyrese Haliburton. Siakam has recorded at least 26 points + rebounds in six of his last 10 playoff outings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record under 41.5 points + assists -- 5 PM, Sleeper

Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP of the Western Conference Finals and also won the 2024-25 MVP in the regular season, but his performance in the 2025 NBA Finals hasn't been up to par thus far. Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Pacers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He's recorded 42 or fewer points + assists in his three appearances during the current series. The Pacers are focusing on trying to slow down the Canadian guard, and they're daring the Thunder to win games without the usual impact of SGA. It's hard to see him bouncing back and dominating in Game 4 of the series, especially considering the game will be played on the road.

Tyrese Haliburton to record over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists -- 5 PM, Sleeper

Even though Siakam can step up and carry the Pacers when needed, this team will ultimately go as far as Haliburton can carry it. The star floor general racked up 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He's recorded at least 32 P+R+A in only one of the three games in the series, but that was the Game 3 win. He's recorded at least 31 P+R+A in his last four playoff games at home, with the Pacers going 3-1 in that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.