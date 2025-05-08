NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Sleeper and Pick6 for Thursday, May 8

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Buddy Hield to score over 14.5 total points – Pick6, 4 PM ET

Hield is one of the Golden State players who should embrace a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Stephen Curry (hamstring). The veteran sharpshooter endured a rocky start to the postseason but has been outstanding of late, notching 33 points in the series-clinching Game 7 win over the Rockets and putting up 24 points in the Game 1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday. Hield has also scored at least 15 points in four of his previous six playoff appearances, and there should be more looks for him with Curry sidelined.

Draymond Green to record over 4.5 assists – Pick6, 4 PM ET

Another player who should benefit directly from the absence of Curry is none other than his long-time teammate, Green. Even though it's uncertain who will start as the nominal point guard in Game 2, expect the veteran forward to orchestrate most of the offense. Few forwards are as impactful as playmakers as Green, and that was noticeable in the Game 1 win on Tuesday. Green stepped up when Curry exited the game in the second quarter and finished with six assists. He's recorded five or more dimes in each of his last three outings while averaging 3.6 assists per game in the playoffs so far.

Julius Randle to record over 25.5 points + rebounds – Sleeper, 4 PM ET

The Warriors will probably focus on slowing Anthony Edwards down, so that means Randle should experience an uptick in his usage rate. He didn't have it going in Game 1, though, finishing with 18 points while shooting 4-for-11 from the field. However, he also scored over 20 points in his previous four appearances in the first-round series against the Lakers. Furthermore, he's recorded at least 24 points + rebounds in each of his last five playoff outings and has surpassed the 25.5 P+R mark in the previous four. Don't expect that trend to change here, especially if he gets things going early.

