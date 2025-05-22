NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, PrizePicks, Sleeper for Thursday, May 22

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Julius Randle to record over 26.5 points + rebounds -- Underdog, 3 PM CT

Randle was one of the best players in the Game 1 blowout loss to the Thunder, finishing with 20 points in the first half alone and ending the contest with 28 points and eight rebounds. The star forward has been Minnesota's best player at times during the playoffs, and he's been on a roll of late with 24 or more points in each of his last five appearances. Furthermore, he's reached the 26.5 mark in points + rebounds in nine of his 11 postseason showings so far in 2025. Even though dealing with the frontcourt of Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren might make it hard for Randle to secure rebounds on a regular basis, his recent form suggests he's a strong play for this matchup Thursday.

Anthony Edwards to record over 29.5 points + assists -- PrizePicks, 3 PM CT

"Underwhelming" would be a good word to describe Edwards' output in the first game of the series, as the star guard notched 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 loss in the series opener. However, Edwards should play with a chip on his shoulder in Game 2 and could be in line for a bounce-back performance. He's recorded at least 30 points + assists in only six of his 11 appearances during Minnesota's current playoff run, but after a subpar showing in Game 1, Edwards should have a high usage rate Thursday. He's averaging 25.7 points and 5.6 assists per game in the playoffs, and if he approaches these averages, he should have a good chance of hitting this mark.

Jalen Williams to record over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 3 PM CT

Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's reigning MVP, should lead the way for the Thunder in Game 2, Williams' contributions will be critical for Oklahoma City as well. The All-Star forward certainly made his presence felt in the series opener, as he filled the stat sheet and recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 win. A repetition of those numbers would be enough to clear this line, and it's worth noting that this has been the case in three of his previous four postseason appearances as well. Williams is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in the playoffs.

