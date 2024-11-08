NBA Picks & Player Props Today: Bets for Friday, Nov. 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

LaMelo Ball over 28.5 points vs. Pacers

DraftKings Pick6, 4:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The injuries keep piling up for Charlotte. In addition to both the team's primary center options being sidelined, now Miles Bridges is on the shelf for at least two weeks. The forward has yet to miss a game this season, but all evidence points to Ball stepping up in the scoring department. In 42 total minutes on the court without Bridges, Ball has totaled 44 points with a 45.5 USG%. The Pacers are slightly below average on defense, so this is a great spot for the point guard, who won't say no to an opportunity to shoot the rock more.

Jaren Jackson over 22.5 points vs. Wizards

BetMGM, 4:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are all on the sideline for Memphis. That leaves JJJ as the team's most reliable scorer. He's averaging 19.6 PPG this year but should be in for a usage boost against the Wizards, who are giving up the most points per 48 minutes (123.2). In a 74-minute sample without the aforementioned trio on the floor, JJJ has averaged 30.3 points per 36.

Tobias Harris over 7.5 rebounds vs. Hawks

DraftKings Pick6, 3:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Pistons starting center Jalen Duren is doubtful for this game, setting him up for his first absence of the campaign. Still, we have some data for when Duren isn't on the hardwood, and Harris is a beneficiary. In a 117-minute sample, Harris has averaged 11.7 rebounds per 36 with Duren off the court. The Hawks are average on the boards, so I'm fine firing this one up with Harris averaging 7.7 boards on the year anyway.

Los Angeles Lakers -7.0 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

BetRivers, 4:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The 76ers have Paul George back, but they can't escape the injury bug. Now Tyrese Maxey is sidelined in addition to Joel Embiid. Having George instead of Maxey doesn't make them much better than the 1-6 record they currently hold. The Lakers have cooled off following a great start, but they're still much more talented than this current Philly squad, and they're at home.

Klay Thompson over 3.5 rebounds vs. Suns

DraftKings Pick6, 4:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm going to again lean on some on/off court stats for this bet -- one that no one in their right mind should otherwise make. But the Mavericks are down, notably, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively for tonight's tilt. In 41 total minutes without the pair on the court, Thompson has grabbed 10 rebounds. That's a sizeable number over his typical production, so I'm willing to take the gamble.

Knicks -6.5 vs. Bucks

BetRivers, 4pm CT

Nick Whalen: Milwaukee finally got back in the win column on Thursday night, but taking care of the Jazz at home — after trailing at the half — doesn't mean much to me. Milwaukee now heads on the road for the second leg of a home/away back-to-back set and takes on a Knicks team that ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive rating.