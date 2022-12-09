NBA Picks Today - Best Bets for Friday, December 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Terry Rozier over 22.5 points (-110)

FanDuel, 3:51 PM CT

Alex Barutha: There are few games without pending injuries affecting lines, so I'm leaning toward something more stable -- Rozier launching a ton of shots. He's shooting only 39.5 FG%, but I don't care too much since he's launching 21.1 shots per game and has scored at least 22 points in six straight games. The Hornets simply do not have another consistent source of shot creation on the roster besides Kelly Oubre.

Rudy Gobert o13.5 rebounds (-113)

FanDuel, 12:46 PM CT

Chris Benzine: Gobert finally delivered with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined last time out, notching 21 rebounds against the Pacers. He only topped that total once this season, and it came Oct. 21 against Utah. In a game featuring two of the top seven teams in the league in pace, there should be plenty of rebounds up for grabs.