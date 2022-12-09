NBA Betting
NBA Picks Today - Best Bets for Friday, December 9

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Chris Benzine 
December 9, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Terry Rozier over 22.5 points (-110)

FanDuel, 3:51 PM CT

Alex Barutha: There are few games without pending injuries affecting lines, so I'm leaning toward something more stable -- Rozier launching a ton of shots. He's shooting only 39.5 FG%, but I don't care too much since he's launching 21.1 shots per game and has scored at least 22 points in six straight games. The Hornets simply do not have another consistent source of shot creation on the roster besides Kelly Oubre.

Rudy Gobert o13.5 rebounds (-113)

FanDuel, 12:46 PM CT

Chris Benzine: Gobert finally delivered with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined last time out, notching 21 rebounds against the Pacers. He only topped that total once this season, and it came Oct. 21 against Utah. In a game featuring two of the top seven teams in the league in pace, there should be plenty of rebounds up for grabs.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Chris Benzine
Chris is a sports editor for various sports on the site and also a consistent contributor in the college sports arena.
