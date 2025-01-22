NBA Picks Today: Expert Best Bets and Props for Wednesday, January 22

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jaylen Wells over 1.5 threes (-160) vs. Charlotte Hornets

BetMGM, 11:21 AM CT

Alex Barutha: The rookie has become a prolific three-point shooter for Memphis, taking at least four triples in 14 of his past 15 games. During this stretch, he's making 2.3 threes per game on 36.6 percent efficiency. Meanwhile, Charlotte is giving up a ton of open looks. During the past 10 games, they're allowing opponents to take the third-most wide-open threes per game (21.8). I'd certainly consider bringing this up to over 2.5 threes at +155, and if you parlay Memphis' -700 moneyline, you get up to +200.

Collin Sexton under 4.5 first-quarter points (-118) at Oklahoma City Thunder

FanDuel, 3:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Thunder are 16-point favorites in this game, and I don't want to risk Sexton racking it up against OKC's B-Team in the fourth quarter. Sexton has actually played pretty well lately, averaging 21.8 PPG in January. But many of those games came while key teammates were "resting", and Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Keyonte George are all available tonight. Over the past 10 games, OKC's defense has allowed the third-fewest points per 48 minutes (104.5), and their best defenders are in the backcourt.

Mark Williams over 1.5 blocks (+140) at Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel, 3:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: We're getting a pretty nice number here, since Williams is averaging 1.5 blocks across his past eight games and Memphis is prone to having their shots blocked. Across the past 10 games, Memphis is allowing opponents to block 7.2 shots per 48 minutes -- the most in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen over 1.5 blocks (+165) at Houston Rockets

BetMGM, 3:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm using the same logic here as the bet above, as the Rockets are getting the third-most shots blocked per 48 minutes (6.4) across the past 10 games. Allen is on a small cold stretch, blocking just one shot over the past three games, but I think he can get back on track here. Across his past 12 appearances, he's averaging 1.3 blocks.

Dyson Daniels over 2.5 steals (+100) vs. Detroit Pistons

BetRivers, 3:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Detroit has played well lately, but their offense is still behind their defense, and they've turned the ball over too much. Over the past 10 games, the Pistons have allowed the second-most steals per 48 minutes (9.4). This month, Daniels is averaging 2.9 steals and leads the NBA at 3.1 steals per game this season.

Kings -7.0 vs. Warriors

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:53 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Sacramento has seemingly gotten its season back on the rails, having won nine of its last 10 games and ranking sixth in offense in that span. Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off of a 40-point drubbing at the hands of the Celtics and will still be without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. I would also look at the O118.5 (-115) on the Kings' team total.

Cade Cunningham O15.5 AST+REB at Hawks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:54 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Cunningham has gone over this number in three of his last five and now gets a big pace-up spot against the fastest-paced team in the NBA over the last 10 games. In his lone previous meeting with Atlanta back in November, Cunningham went for a 22-point, 13-assist, 11-rebound triple-double.