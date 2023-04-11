NBA Play-In Tournament Odds, Picks, And Predictions

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The NBA regular season concluded Sunday, and the play-in tournament for the final four playoff berths begins Tuesday. In each Conference, the No. 7 seed will host the No. 8 seed, with the winner taking the seventh playoff spot and the loser hosting the winner of the matchup between the No. 9 and 10 seeds for the final spot.

Read on to get the odds, picks, and predictions for the first four NBA play-in tournament matchups.

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

The Heat (-4.5) are -190 home favorites against the Hawks (+155), with an over/under of 226.5 points in the East's 7 vs. 8 matchup.

The Lakers (-6.5) are -275 home favorites against the Timberwolves (+220), with an over/under of 229.5 points in the West's 7 vs. 8 matchup.

The Raptors (-5.5) are -200 home favorites against the Bulls (+165), with an over/under of 215.5 points in the East's 9 vs. 10 matchup.

The Pelicans (-5.5) are -200 home favorites against the Thunder (+165), with an over/under of 228.5 points in the West's 9 vs. 10 matchup.

NBA Play-In Picks And Predictions

Hawks-Heat is a contrast of styles, as Miami's defensively oriented while Atlanta tries to outscore the opposition. Both Jimmy Butler and Trae Young have led their teams on deep playoff runs before, so this one should come down to the wire. Look for the Hawks to cover the 4.5-point spread.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers should take care of business at home against a Timberwolves team that's in disarray, as Rudy Gobert was sent home at halftime of Minnesota's regular season finale after punching a teammate. Lock in the Lakers at -275.

The Bulls have been comfortable as road underdogs. Since March 1, Chicago has notched road wins against the Nuggets, 76ers and Lakers while going 8-2 on the road overall. Chicago's a nice value at +165 in what projects to be a grinding game in Toronto.

The Pelicans went 9-3 down the stretch, and they have significantly more postseason experience than the Thunder. OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the best player on the court, but the Pelicans were 27-14 at home while the Thunder went 16-25 on the road in the regular season, so New Orleans should get the moneyline win at -200.

Where To Bet On NBA Play-In Tournament Odds, Picks, And Predictions

