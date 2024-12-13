NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, December 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Philadelphia 76ers to cover -6.5 vs. Indiana Pacers

DraftKings, 3:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It might finally be time to start putting a little more faith into the 76ers, who will be playing with all three of its star players available. It's a small sample size, but Philly has played like a title contender when Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are on the court together, boasting a +20.1 net rating in 71 total possessions. It helps that they're at home, given that Indiana is 3-11 on the road.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 1.5 blocks (-120) vs. Nets

BetRivers, 3:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a favorable number, as Jackson is averaging 1.9 blocks on the season and has totaled eight over his past two games. Memphis has, surprisingly, played Brooklyn twice already this season, with JJJ totaling two blocks. However, that was early on in the year, and the Nets are giving up a ton of blocks lately. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the most opponent blocks per 48 minutes (7.9).

Victor Wembanyama over 4.5 blocks+steals (-120) at Portland

BetRivers, 3:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm following a lot of the same logic here as the Jackson prop listed above, but Portland also gives up a ton of steals in addition to blocks. Over the past 10 games, the Blazers are allowing the most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10.1) and the third-most blocks per 48 minutes (7.1). On the season, Wembanyama is averaging a combined 4.6 steals+blocks.

Suns -7.0 at Jazz

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:27 PM CT

Nick Whalen: With Kevin Durant back in the mix tonight, Phoenix is about as healthy as it's been all season and should be in a good spot against one of the worst teams in the NBA. While the Jazz expect to get Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson back, that won't change the fact that they're a bottom-five defensive team that ranks 26th in NET rating over its last 10 games.