NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 31

Best NBA Bets Today

Domantas Sabonis O31.5 PTS+REB (-120, DraftKings) vs. Pacers

Nick Whalen: I liked this number even before we knew Myles Turner would be out tonight, but that makes this even more of a Sabonis spot for a Kings team that desperately needs a win. The Pacers are not a great rebounding team, and while Sabonis' scoring production has been up-and-down of late, this is a matchup where he should be able to push for 20-plus points.

Kawhi Leonard O21.5 PTS (-128, FanDuel) vs. Magic

Nick Whalen: This is not exactly a fireworks-type of matchup between two slow-paced, defensive teams, but because of that, we're getting a lower-than-usual number for Leonard, who has cleared 21.5 points in each of his last eight games. It's a back-to-back for the Clips, but Leonard did not play Sunday, so I expect him to pick up where he left off against the Nets on Friday, when he put up 31 points on 14 shots in just 27 minutes. Over those last eight games, Leonard is averaging 27.0 PPG on 59/56/84 shooting splits.

Kel'el Ware over 10.5 rebounds (-115, FanDuel) at Washington Wizards

Alex Barutha: The Wizards are allowing the most opponent rebounds per 48 minutes (48.5) across the past 10 games. Ware has been excellent on the glass lately, so this is a good opportunity for him to keep it going. He's averaging 11.7 rebounds across the past six games, not going below eight in any.