NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 31

NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 31

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 31, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Domantas Sabonis O31.5 PTS+REB (-120, DraftKings) vs. Pacers

Nick Whalen: I liked this number even before we knew Myles Turner would be out tonight, but that makes this even more of a Sabonis spot for a Kings team that desperately needs a win. The Pacers are not a great rebounding team, and while Sabonis' scoring production has been up-and-down of late, this is a matchup where he should be able to push for 20-plus points.

Kawhi Leonard O21.5 PTS (-128, FanDuel) vs. Magic

Nick Whalen: This is not exactly a fireworks-type of matchup between two slow-paced, defensive teams, but because of that, we're getting a lower-than-usual number for Leonard, who has cleared 21.5 points in each of his last eight games. It's a back-to-back for the Clips, but Leonard did not play Sunday, so I expect him to pick up where he left off against the Nets on Friday, when he put up 31 points on 14 shots in just 27 minutes. Over those last eight games, Leonard is averaging 27.0 PPG on 59/56/84 shooting splits.

Kel'el Ware over 10.5 rebounds (-115, FanDuel) at Washington Wizards

Alex Barutha: The Wizards are allowing the most opponent rebounds per 48 minutes (48.5) across the past 10 games. Ware has been excellent on the glass lately, so this is a good opportunity for him to keep it going. He's averaging 11.7 rebounds across the past six games, not going below eight in any.

Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Ride The Rookies To Victory
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Ride The Rookies To Victory
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit: Who Can We Trust in Charlotte and Utah?
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit: Who Can We Trust in Charlotte and Utah?
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 31
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 31
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Kawhi Leonard Rises Up
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Kawhi Leonard Rises Up
Fantasy Basketball Weekly Recap: Important News, Standout Performances
Fantasy Basketball Weekly Recap: Important News, Standout Performances