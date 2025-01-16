NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, January 16

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Cleveland Cavaliers +2 (-110) at Oklahoma City Thunder

BetRivers, 2:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The first matchup between these squads (a win for Cleveland) lived up to the billing -- close-fought and exciting the whole way through. However, this time, the Thunder will be without Isaiah Hartenstein. OKC lost the previous matchup in large part due to their inability to contain Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Now, that becomes an even bigger issue. There's only so much scheming the Thunder can pull off when they don't have a real, experienced center available. Meanwhile, I think the Cavaliers can also find some ways to get Donovan Mitchell better looks, as he was limited to just 11 points in the first meeting.

Pistons -1.5 vs. Pacers

BetMGM, 2:18 PM CT

Nick Whalen: I can't believe I'm saying this, but we're riding the wave of momentum with this Pistons team, which has won seven of its last eight games. In that span, Detroit has been both a top-five defense and a top-five team in terms of NET rating. The Pacers, meanwhile, could be down Tyrese Haliburton again, while Ben Mathurin is suspended for this game.

Devin Booker over 5.5 first-quarter points (-148) at Washington

FanDuel, 2:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Washington continues to allow huge performances to opposing guards. Just in the past five games, they gave up 41 to Anthony Edwards, 23 points to Aaron Wiggins off the bench, 33 points to Zach LaVine, 29 points to Tyrese Maxey, 29 points to Jalen Green -- and so on. However, I am a bit worried this game turns into a blowout, so I'll lean on just Booker's first-quarter prop.