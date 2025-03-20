NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, March 20

NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, March 20

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 20, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals (+126)

Knicks at Hornets, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Hornets are one of the sloppiest teams in the NBA, allowing the second-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10.1) across the past 10 games. Anunoby is always active defensively, recording at least one steal in six straight games (2.2 average) and reaching at least two steals in 26 of his 62 appearances.

Zach LaVine O2.5 threes

Kings vs. Bulls, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: We'll need to ensure that LaVine actually plays – he sat out last night due to a personal matter – but if he does, this should be a good spot against a Bulls team that ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA in three-pointers allowed. LaVine is averaging 3.8 makes over his last 10 games. The Kings are also still without Domantas Sabonis.

Warriors -14.0

Warriors vs. Raptors, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: I usually don't play numbers this large, but the Raptors are clearly in tank mode – both in terms of resting players and limiting minutes in-game. They'll be without RJ Barrett tonight, while I don't necessarily trust the likes of Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley to see full workloads. Meanwhile, Golden State gets Stephen Curry back and should be able to clamp down, defensively, against the NBA's 25th-ranked offense over the last 10 games.

Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 20
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 20
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on DraftKings Pick6 and PrizePicks for Thursday
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on DraftKings Pick6 and PrizePicks for Thursday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 20
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 20
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, March 19
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, March 19
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 19
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 19
Fantasy Basketball Iron Men: The Best Ability is Availability
Fantasy Basketball Iron Men: The Best Ability is Availability