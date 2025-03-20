NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, March 20

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best NBA Bets Today

OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals (+126)

Knicks at Hornets, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Hornets are one of the sloppiest teams in the NBA, allowing the second-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10.1) across the past 10 games. Anunoby is always active defensively, recording at least one steal in six straight games (2.2 average) and reaching at least two steals in 26 of his 62 appearances.

Zach LaVine O2.5 threes

Kings vs. Bulls, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: We'll need to ensure that LaVine actually plays – he sat out last night due to a personal matter – but if he does, this should be a good spot against a Bulls team that ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA in three-pointers allowed. LaVine is averaging 3.8 makes over his last 10 games. The Kings are also still without Domantas Sabonis.

Warriors -14.0

Warriors vs. Raptors, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: I usually don't play numbers this large, but the Raptors are clearly in tank mode – both in terms of resting players and limiting minutes in-game. They'll be without RJ Barrett tonight, while I don't necessarily trust the likes of Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley to see full workloads. Meanwhile, Golden State gets Stephen Curry back and should be able to clamp down, defensively, against the NBA's 25th-ranked offense over the last 10 games.