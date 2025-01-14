NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Tuesday, January 14

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Cavaliers -8.5 at Pacers (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Listeners of The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA know Alex and I locked this one in at Cavs -6.5 on Monday, but I'll still take it at an elevated number. On Sunday, the Pacers put an end to Cleveland's winning streak, holding the Cavs to their lowest offensive rating of the season. This time around, I expect the Cavs to come out prepared and looking for some degree of revenge. Indiana will also likely be without Tyrese Haliburton for the first time this season. I would also lean toward the U232.5.

76ers under 102.5 points vs. Thunder (-110)

FanDuel, 4:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game projects to be a blowout, with the Thunder as 12-point favorites. The 76ers are without Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey is questionable with a sprained left hand. That's not a recipe for great offense, especially going up against a Thunder team allowing just 104.1 points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (2nd-lowest in the NBA). The 76ers have scored 102 or fewer on 11 occasions this season -- Embiid missing all but three.

Devin Booker over 7.5 assists (+102) at Atlanta

BetRivers, 4:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's a bit suspicious to me that we're getting plus-money here. Booker has eight or more assists in six of his past seven games, averaging 8.9 dimes during this stretch. He also had 12 assists when these teams faced off on Jan. 9, and the Hawks are allowing the most assists per 48 minutes (31.7) across the past 10 games.